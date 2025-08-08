New Zealand crushes Zimbabwe

Sports / Cricket

by Staff reporter

Match summary: New Zealand 601 for 3 (Ravindra 165*, Conway 153, Nicholls 150*, Muzarabani 1-101) lead Zimbabwe 125 by 476 runsNew Zealand took a stranglehold of the second Test against Zimbabwe with a commanding batting performance on day two at Queens Sports Club, finishing on a mammoth 601 for 3, a staggering 476-run lead in the first innings.Resuming on 174 for 1, the visitors piled on 427 runs for the loss of just two wickets, in what became a record-setting day dominated by three imperious centuries from Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls and Rachin Ravindra.It was only the third time in the history of Test cricket that three batters from the same team scored 150 or more in a single innings.Conway laid the foundation early, converting his overnight score into a composed 153, anchoring the innings with his usual fluency. Nicholls, returning to the Test side after a year-long absence, silenced any doubts about his place with a rock-solid 150 not out. His patient knock provided stability and allowed the rest of the lineup to flourish around him.But it was Rachin Ravindra who lit up the final session with an explosive, career-best 165 not out off just 139 deliveries — his third and fastest Test century. His innings, marked by clean hitting and sharp running, completely deflated Zimbabwe's hopes of containment and decisively shifted the game beyond their reach.Zimbabwe's bowlers laboured under the scorching Bulawayo sun on a lifeless pitch that offered little assistance. Only Blessing Muzarabani managed a breakthrough among the frontline bowlers, returning figures of 1 for 101.Speaking after the day's play, Zimbabwe bowling coach Charl Langeveldt acknowledged the challenges his bowlers faced."I feel for the bowlers, but they showed a lot of character," he said. "We were put under pressure because they scored quite quickly and it was difficult. The spinners did well to bring the run rate back, but then Ravindra came in and just took the game away."With such a dominant lead, New Zealand is widely expected to declare early on day three, giving their bowlers two full days to try and dismiss Zimbabwe twice. For the hosts, the task is monumental: bat for survival and avoid an innings defeat.As things stand, New Zealand's grip on the match — and the series — looks near unshakeable.