City of Victoria Falls courts Geo Pomona

Sports / Cricket

by Staff reporter

THE Wetland City of Victoria Falls is in talks with Geo Pomona Waste Management Company to develop a modern waste management system, as the city grapples with mounting sanitation and environmental challenges.Known as Zimbabwe's prime tourism hub, Victoria Falls is under growing pressure to modernise its infrastructure and environmental practices. With an overstretched fleet, limited waste collection equipment, and the threat of pollution in its sensitive wetland ecosystem, the city is now embracing public-private partnerships (PPPs) to find sustainable solutions."The most critical challenge is the waste management itself. We need an engineered landfill and systems that protect our environment and enhance public health," said Town Clerk Ronnie Dube."We are responding to the call by our Minister of Local Government, encouraging all local authorities to work with Geo Pomona. As a wetland city and a key tourist destination, it is imperative that we have a sound waste management system in place," he added.Geo Pomona Waste Management, the company behind the transformation of Harare's Pomona dump site into a state-of-the-art waste processing facility, says it is ready to bring its expertise to Victoria Falls."This is a centre of attraction for tourists, and it needs to be clean to protect visitors from diseases like cholera and typhoid," said CEO and Executive Chairman Delish Nguwaya."We are ready to collaborate with the City of Victoria Falls and offer a comprehensive solution, including waste-to-energy systems that could generate up to four megawatts of electricity from municipal waste."The proposed model echoes the company's operations in Harare, where the Pomona site was redeveloped to meet international environmental standards, with a focus on energy recovery, recycling, and long-term landfill management.Victoria Falls was officially designated a Wetland City by the Ramsar Convention and is widely seen as a flagship location for Zimbabwe's push towards smart and green urban development.The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works recently launched a Service Delivery Framework promoting innovation and partnerships to address infrastructure gaps across urban centres. Under this framework, PPPs are being encouraged as a way to bridge funding shortfalls and bring in technical expertise.If the Geo Pomona deal is finalised, Victoria Falls will benefit not only from cleaner streets and safer waste disposal methods but also from job creation, electricity generation, and enhanced environmental sustainability—key pillars of the smart city agenda.While the partnership could mark a significant milestone, city officials and environmental experts stress the importance of community education and participation to ensure long-term success."It's not just about infrastructure. We need our residents, businesses, and tourism operators to embrace waste separation, recycling, and responsible waste disposal," a senior official at Victoria Falls Municipality noted.The proposed partnership is currently at the feasibility and engagement stage, with more technical assessments expected in the coming months.If successful, Victoria Falls could set a national benchmark for eco-conscious waste management, positioning itself not only as Zimbabwe's premier tourist city but also as a regional leader in smart and sustainable urban living.