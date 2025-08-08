Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Cricket

City of Victoria Falls courts Geo Pomona

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Wetland City of Victoria Falls is in talks with Geo Pomona Waste Management Company to develop a modern waste management system, as the city grapples with mounting sanitation and environmental challenges.

Known as Zimbabwe's prime tourism hub, Victoria Falls is under growing pressure to modernise its infrastructure and environmental practices. With an overstretched fleet, limited waste collection equipment, and the threat of pollution in its sensitive wetland ecosystem, the city is now embracing public-private partnerships (PPPs) to find sustainable solutions.

"The most critical challenge is the waste management itself. We need an engineered landfill and systems that protect our environment and enhance public health," said Town Clerk Ronnie Dube.

"We are responding to the call by our Minister of Local Government, encouraging all local authorities to work with Geo Pomona. As a wetland city and a key tourist destination, it is imperative that we have a sound waste management system in place," he added.

Geo Pomona Waste Management, the company behind the transformation of Harare's Pomona dump site into a state-of-the-art waste processing facility, says it is ready to bring its expertise to Victoria Falls.

"This is a centre of attraction for tourists, and it needs to be clean to protect visitors from diseases like cholera and typhoid," said CEO and Executive Chairman Delish Nguwaya.

"We are ready to collaborate with the City of Victoria Falls and offer a comprehensive solution, including waste-to-energy systems that could generate up to four megawatts of electricity from municipal waste."

The proposed model echoes the company's operations in Harare, where the Pomona site was redeveloped to meet international environmental standards, with a focus on energy recovery, recycling, and long-term landfill management.

Victoria Falls was officially designated a Wetland City by the Ramsar Convention and is widely seen as a flagship location for Zimbabwe's push towards smart and green urban development.

The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works recently launched a Service Delivery Framework promoting innovation and partnerships to address infrastructure gaps across urban centres. Under this framework, PPPs are being encouraged as a way to bridge funding shortfalls and bring in technical expertise.

If the Geo Pomona deal is finalised, Victoria Falls will benefit not only from cleaner streets and safer waste disposal methods but also from job creation, electricity generation, and enhanced environmental sustainability—key pillars of the smart city agenda.

While the partnership could mark a significant milestone, city officials and environmental experts stress the importance of community education and participation to ensure long-term success.

"It's not just about infrastructure. We need our residents, businesses, and tourism operators to embrace waste separation, recycling, and responsible waste disposal," a senior official at Victoria Falls Municipality noted.

The proposed partnership is currently at the feasibility and engagement stage, with more technical assessments expected in the coming months.

If successful, Victoria Falls could set a national benchmark for eco-conscious waste management, positioning itself not only as Zimbabwe's premier tourist city but also as a regional leader in smart and sustainable urban living.

Source - ZBC
More on: #Pomona, #Geo, #Falls

Comments


Must Read

Chiwenga will need a coup, or it will be over

25 mins ago | 11 Views

How Britain plans to keep Zimbabwe poor

43 mins ago | 34 Views

RBZ cracks down on ZiG rejection

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Woman chops own mum with machete

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Explosive testimony at ex-Highlanders CEO's fraud trial

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

EcoCash agent's home raided

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

New Zealand crushes Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Potraz rolls out digital inclusion programme

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe's forex receipts surge to US$7.3 billion

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Honey processing project rakes in US$20 000

5 hrs ago | 121 Views

White man up for rustling cattle in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 228 Views

Police arrest 143 touts in sweeping crackdown

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

Econet to launch new data packages

5 hrs ago | 240 Views

Harare accounts for most accidents in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 66 Views

Govt to dismantle powerful vending cartels in Bulawayo CBD

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

MPs raise alarm over fake news threat

5 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe launches T-Cell HIV vaccine trial

5 hrs ago | 106 Views

Bulawayo launches blitz on pushcart operators

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe to unveil housing scheme for war collaborators

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

How Mutare and Manicaland were annexed from the Portuguese

17 hrs ago | 731 Views

Tagwirei coopted into Zanu-PF's Central Committee

18 hrs ago | 635 Views

Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria hospitalised

19 hrs ago | 612 Views

Lungu's family to appeal decision to give Edgar's corpse to HH

19 hrs ago | 367 Views

Dr Mncwango appointed as new secretary general

19 hrs ago | 399 Views

Bales smuggle more than jackets into Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 847 Views

Bulawayo commissions 650 serviced stands

21 hrs ago | 499 Views

Zimbabwe tightens Mpox surveillance at borders

21 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bulawayo hit by wave of lithium battery fires

21 hrs ago | 641 Views

Man drowns in fishpond while rescuing duck

22 hrs ago | 297 Views

Man in court for violently demanding back lobola

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mutare hotels fully booked ahead of Hlanganani expo

22 hrs ago | 128 Views

Controversial Zanu-PF activist eyes council seat

22 hrs ago | 90 Views

Operation Dudula members arrested

22 hrs ago | 306 Views

Fastjet launches inaugural Bulawayo-Victoria Falls flight

22 hrs ago | 93 Views

Gates launches plan to reduce population growth in Africa

23 hrs ago | 364 Views

ZimParks appoints Professor Patience Gandiwa

23 hrs ago | 208 Views

Justice Katiyo withdraws 'made-up' ruling

08 Aug 2025 at 15:07hrs | 269 Views

Bulawayo battles seasonal health challenges

08 Aug 2025 at 13:11hrs | 147 Views

Logistics firm in exchange control violation

08 Aug 2025 at 13:08hrs | 165 Views

Blue Train service between Pretoria and Vic Falls relaunched

08 Aug 2025 at 13:08hrs | 372 Views

Chillmaster back in court

08 Aug 2025 at 13:06hrs | 193 Views

Auxillia Mnangagwa's rehab centre overwhelmed

08 Aug 2025 at 13:04hrs | 278 Views

'ZiG outperforms regional peers'

08 Aug 2025 at 13:02hrs | 229 Views

Hichilema can have Lungu's corpse, rules SA court

08 Aug 2025 at 12:23hrs | 462 Views

SA court orders repatriation of Edgar Lungu

08 Aug 2025 at 10:57hrs | 487 Views

RBZ crackdown on money laundering

08 Aug 2025 at 09:15hrs | 527 Views

Zimbabweans pledge property for loans

08 Aug 2025 at 09:03hrs | 418 Views

Dembare prioritising relegation survival

08 Aug 2025 at 09:01hrs | 182 Views

RBZ upholds tight monetary policy to protect ZWG

08 Aug 2025 at 08:59hrs | 155 Views