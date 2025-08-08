EcoCash agent's home raided

Sports / Cricket

by Staff reporter

A gang of three suspected armed robbers stormed the home of a local EcoCash agent near Mucheke Rank in the early hours of Saturday morning, escaping with over US$5,300 in cash, US$1,100 worth of Econet airtime, two mobile phones and a laptop.The incident occurred around 1am in the Mucheke suburb, an area that has seen a spike in robberies and thefts in recent months, raising growing concerns over security.Victim Sheperd Mutetwa, who operates an EcoCash business in the area, said he was alone and asleep in his rented house—located approximately 800 metres from Mucheke Rank—when the robbers broke in."I was sleeping when they broke down the main door. By the time I woke up, they were already in my bedroom," said Mutetwa.He described the terrifying encounter, explaining that the robbers were armed: one with a pistol, another with a machete, and the third wielding a pickaxe."They tied my hands using shoelaces and began ransacking the room. They found US$5,300 in a bag, US$1,100 in airtime vouchers, two phones—one of which had an EcoCash agent line with US$538—and also took my laptop," he added.Mutetwa sustained minor injuries during the ordeal.A neighbour, alerted by the noise, attempted to intervene but was forced to flee after the gun-wielding robber allegedly aimed at him. The robbers fled the scene before more neighbours arrived to assist.A police report was filed at Chikato Police Station shortly after the incident.When contacted for comment, Masvingo Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa was reportedly in a briefing and could not immediately provide details.Residents in Mucheke have raised alarm over a rise in violent crime in the area and are calling on authorities to step up patrols and investigations to protect residents and business owners from further attacks.As of Saturday evening, no arrests had been made and police investigations were ongoing.