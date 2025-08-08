Explosive testimony at ex-Highlanders CEO's fraud trial

Sports / Cricket

by Staff reporter

The fraud trial of former Highlanders Football Club Chief Executive Officer, Brian Busani Moyo, began this week with dramatic revelations after his alleged accomplice, Andrew Mandigora, turned state witness and confessed to their role in a transfer fee scam.Moyo, who is facing charges of fraud, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Richard Ramaboea, and is being represented by lawyers from Wallace Law Chambers.The charges relate to the December 2024 transfer of two players - striker Never Rauzhi and midfielder Malvern Hativagoni - from Bulawayo Chiefs to Highlanders FC.According to Moyo's defence, negotiations had initially valued Rauzhi at US$25,000 and Hativagoni's loan at US$15,000, but these were later revised. Eventually, the clubs agreed on US$13,000 for Rauzhi and US$10,000 for Hativagoni after talks were reopened by Mandigora, who was Bulawayo Chiefs' administrator at the time.The payments were made in March 2025, and Moyo's lawyers insist that all procedural requirements - including dual-signatory authorisations - were met. They argue the charges are based on false claims.However, Mandigora, who has already pleaded guilty, told a different story in court.He testified that he and Moyo conspired to inflate the fee reported to Highlanders. While Bulawayo Chiefs were told the total deal was worth US$18,000, Highlanders paid US$23,000, with the US$5,000 difference being pocketed by the two men - US$3,000 by Mandigora and US$2,000 by Moyo.Mandigora admitted to falsifying receipt records to cover up the discrepancy."I wrote US$23,000 on the top receipt and US$18,000 on the duplicate copy without using carbon paper," he told the court.He further testified that when suspicions arose within Highlanders, Moyo panicked."He called and texted me repeatedly. I told him we should return the money. I gave back my US$3,000. I have WhatsApp messages and audio recordings of those conversations," Mandigora said.Under cross-examination, Moyo's legal team accused Mandigora of being the sole architect of the fraud, arguing that the alleged US$18,000 receipt was never produced in court. They maintained that there is no concrete evidence linking Moyo to the manipulation.Mandigora was previously fined US$400, with a deadline of July 31 to pay or face four months in prison. An additional six-month sentence was suspended for three years on condition of good behaviour.The trial is set to continue on 21 August, when Highlanders board chairman Luke Mkandla is expected to testify.Moyo remains out on bail.Brenda Nyoni is prosecuting on behalf of the State.