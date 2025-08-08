Latest News Editor's Choice


Woman chops own mum with machete

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 30-YEAR-OLD woman from Ntabazinduna hacked her mother with a machete after a bitter row over a child's birth certificate.

Aydah Tshuma flew off the handle on 4 July after her mother, Reginah Tshuma (58), allegedly failed to produce the birth certificate for Aydah's daughter.

The birth certificate was urgently needed after the child was reportedly sexually abused in the area, with Aydah seeking legal recourse.

According to court papers, earlier in the day Aydah told her three children to pack their bags, announcing they were leaving their grandmother's home.

That night, after supper, she renewed her demand for the birth certificate. Reginah insisted she didn't have it and told her daughter to search the house.

Aydah told her children to go to bed, stepped outside, and returned wielding a heavy machete. Sensing danger, Reginah tried to shield her head and neck.

Aydah swung the weapon, slicing both her mother's hands. The savage blow fractured Reginah's right wrist, leaving the bone protruding.

Bleeding and in agony, Reginah called out to her grandchildren, who ran to fetch a neighbour. The neighbour rushed to help and alerted police.

"The weapon you used was dangerous. You put too much force into it, and it was a fatal blow," Magistrate Taurai Manuere told Aydah in court.

"I had not intended to kill her; I only wanted to inflict pain," Aydah replied.

Manuere found her guilty of assault but cleared her of attempted murder under Section 69 of the Criminal Law Codification.

The case continues today at 2PM for sentencing.

Source - B-Metro
