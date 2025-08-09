Chevron's shoddy performance blamed on regionalism, tribalism

Sports / Cricket

by Staff reporter

In the aftermath of yet another dismal showing by Zimbabwe's senior men's cricket team, The Chevrons, a Harare-based lawyer has formally petitioned the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) to investigate alleged nepotism, tribalism, regionalism, and conflicts of interest within Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC)'s selection processes.The petition, filed by Paidamoyo Madondo through Saunyama, Dondo Legal Practitioners, follows the national team's humiliating two-match Test series whitewash at the hands of New Zealand in Bulawayo on Saturday. The losses capped a winless run for the Chevrons, who also failed to register a single victory in a recent tri-nation tournament featuring South Africa and New Zealand at Harare Sports Club.Madondo argues that the continued decline in Zimbabwe's cricketing fortunes is not just a matter of poor infrastructure or lack of talent - but stems from deeply rooted systemic biases in team selection."Our client is deeply concerned and disturbed by the systemic decline and rapid nosedive in the performance of Zimbabwe Cricket's national teams, which has been occurring over the past ten years," the petition reads."While this decline may be attributable to some structural and developmental factors, our client asserts - based on observable trends and statistical evidence - that nepotism, tribalism, regionalism, and discrimination in team selection are the dominant factors contributing to national failure."The petition calls out Zimbabwe Cricket's convener of selectors, David Mutendera, for overlooking several in-form players performing well in the domestic league, including Brad Evans and Ernest Masuku.There are also accusations of conflict of interest involving former national captain Elton Chigumbura, who currently holds multiple roles within the cricket setup: head coach of the Zimbabwe Under-19 team, head coach of Takashinga Cricket Club, and leader of a private academy, the Elton Chigumbura Cricket Academy."These positions would reasonably give rise to issues of bias and disclosure of conflicts of interest demonstrated in player selection - especially where Mr. Chigumbura is in a position to select players with whom he has prior connections or vested personal developmental interest," the petition notes.The concerns follow recent squad announcements where several players affiliated with Chigumbura's academy were reportedly included in the national team, raising eyebrows within cricket circles.Madondo is calling on the SRC to conduct a comprehensive, independent, and public investigation into the allegations and to release findings from a previous 2023 inquiry into Zimbabwe Cricket's operations, which was led by lawyer Lloyd Mhishi."The Sports and Recreation Commission must conduct a comprehensive, independent, impartial and public investigation into the Zimbabwe Cricket selection processes," the petition demands."A detailed report should be made public, with clear corrective recommendations. Zimbabwe Cricket must also make public the report of the 2023 Inquiry Committee headed by Lloyd Mhishi."The petition reflects growing frustration among cricket supporters, who have watched the once-competitive Chevrons slide into irrelevance on the international stage. Zimbabwe's cricket struggles have been ongoing for over a decade, with issues ranging from administrative chaos to lack of grassroots development.The latest debacle against New Zealand has only intensified calls for change, with critics accusing Zimbabwe Cricket of being more concerned with internal patronage networks than performance and merit.SRC officials have yet to issue a public response to the petition, but pressure is mounting for action ahead of Zimbabwe's next scheduled international series.