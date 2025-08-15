Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Cricket

Zimbabwe Cricket president Coltart

by Staff reporter
3 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe Cricket president Tavengwa Mukuhlani has hit back at critics, defending his administration and accusing former Bulawayo mayor David Coltart of misleading the public in a heated war of words over allegations of racism, tribalism, and nepotism.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Mukuhlani dismissed claims that Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) operates along racial or regional lines, citing past decisions to recruit and retain players across all backgrounds.

"I fought racism to get here," Mukuhlani said. "To call an entire institution racist is a problem. Zimbabwe Cricket is not." He cited examples, noting that players such as Kyle Jarvis and Brendan Taylor were matched with salaries of local stars regardless of race, while veteran black players were asked to retire based on performance, not skin color.

Mukuhlani reserved his sharpest criticism for Coltart, accusing him of presenting himself as the authority on selection, coaching, infrastructure, and development while undermining the board's credibility.

In response, Coltart dismissed the accusations as a deflection tactic. "The criticism I and others have made is not a smear campaign but the genuine concerns of many supporters from all walks of life," he said, adding that ZC's statement was a "cheap shot to deflect debate about the deep-rooted rot in cricket administration."

The controversy has now landed on the desk of the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), with Director General Elta Nengomasha confirming an inquiry into the allegations.

"When the SRC is doing an investigation, it follows the internal processes of the commission… we will provide the findings once it is done," Nengomasha said.

The clash comes amid Zimbabwe's disappointing international run this year, including heavy defeats to Afghanistan, England, South Africa, and New Zealand, intensifying scrutiny of the board's policies and selection procedures.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Harare residents resist Discovery ambulance deal

27 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe Davis Cup team relegated

1 min ago | 0 Views

Tagwirei saluted by military boss

4 mins ago | 0 Views

MPs slam govt over rural electrification delays

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Ex-bank consultant jailed for US$23,000 fraud

6 mins ago | 0 Views

High Court dismisses Zanu-PF activist's divorce bid

8 mins ago | 0 Views

Family cries foul over police botched investigation

9 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe's lithium smugglers defy export ban

9 mins ago | 0 Views

Poaching threatens US$10m black pepper project

11 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa caps 6,918 UZ graduates

12 mins ago | 0 Views

Funds looted in shocking Harare 'ghost projects' scandal

14 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa hands over SADC chairmanship at 45th Summit

16 mins ago | 0 Views

Massive US$100,000 fines for Zimbabwe forex offenders

18 mins ago | 0 Views

Lungu family engages Ngcukaitobi for high-stakes repatriation battle

22 mins ago | 9 Views

International Hunting for Harmony - How a Tanzanian Village Balances Life and Wildlife

15 hrs ago | 153 Views

How Zimbabweans have been conditioned to celebrate regression as progress

15 hrs ago | 325 Views

Mugabe minister's farm assets auctioned over $750,000 debt

15 hrs ago | 479 Views

Zimbabwean businessman launches soccer team in Botswana Premiership

16 hrs ago | 953 Views

Racism accused Coltart fires back as Zimbabwe Cricket

17 hrs ago | 674 Views

South Africa ripe for a coup

20 hrs ago | 920 Views

Minister defends SANDF General's Iran trip

20 hrs ago | 379 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe cop remanded in custody

20 hrs ago | 394 Views

Zanu-PF wins Makonde rural seat uncontested

20 hrs ago | 95 Views

497 Zimbabwe soldiers graduate and ready for deployment

20 hrs ago | 156 Views

Econet employee 'steals' ZWG1 million

20 hrs ago | 353 Views

Bulawayo teen stabs neighbour over childhood grudge

20 hrs ago | 319 Views

Amin Soma-Phiri bounces back at Highlanders

21 hrs ago | 166 Views

Visionary Leadership: The Key to Unlocking Africa's Potential

21 hrs ago | 39 Views

Ex-CCC MP jailed for 2 years for defrauding Bulawayo woman

21 hrs ago | 344 Views

UZ graduation proceeds amid 'retrogressive' strike

23 hrs ago | 268 Views

VW urges Zimbabwe owners to respond to airbag recall

23 hrs ago | 361 Views

Ministry of Health accused of cover-up

23 hrs ago | 316 Views

Shell companies siphon US$450m from Zimbabwe, SA

23 hrs ago | 415 Views

Businessman trapped in married woman's bedroom, assaulted

23 hrs ago | 492 Views

Mnangagwa ally declares 'no elections in 2028'

23 hrs ago | 349 Views

Cross borders 4ED boasts of Presidential protection

23 hrs ago | 203 Views

12 Zimbabweans deported from the US

23 hrs ago | 801 Views

Man vanishes with ZAR4k after rape flops

24 hrs ago | 339 Views

Zimbabwe insurers urged to adapt or perish

15 Aug 2025 at 08:57hrs | 187 Views

FBC urges clear Zimbabwe de-dollarisation framework

15 Aug 2025 at 08:55hrs | 352 Views

Mnangagwa's wife to preside over women investment conference

15 Aug 2025 at 08:53hrs | 151 Views

Councils urged to step up service delivery

15 Aug 2025 at 08:51hrs | 105 Views

Bosso's transfer delay sparks executive sabotage claims

15 Aug 2025 at 08:50hrs | 197 Views

Man arrested for sexual abuse of child victims

15 Aug 2025 at 08:47hrs | 387 Views

Air Vice Marshal praises Tagwirei's Arundel for saving his life

15 Aug 2025 at 08:46hrs | 485 Views

Flo Petroleum loses US$40,000 to employees

15 Aug 2025 at 08:44hrs | 320 Views

ConCourt dismisses housing corporation's US$22m bid against NSSA

15 Aug 2025 at 08:42hrs | 112 Views

Gweru City Council in financial scandal

15 Aug 2025 at 08:41hrs | 176 Views

Govt moves to penalise rural teachers over 0% pass rates

15 Aug 2025 at 08:39hrs | 212 Views