Zimbabwe Cricket president Coltart

Sports / Cricket

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe Cricket president Tavengwa Mukuhlani has hit back at critics, defending his administration and accusing former Bulawayo mayor David Coltart of misleading the public in a heated war of words over allegations of racism, tribalism, and nepotism.Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Mukuhlani dismissed claims that Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) operates along racial or regional lines, citing past decisions to recruit and retain players across all backgrounds."I fought racism to get here," Mukuhlani said. "To call an entire institution racist is a problem. Zimbabwe Cricket is not." He cited examples, noting that players such as Kyle Jarvis and Brendan Taylor were matched with salaries of local stars regardless of race, while veteran black players were asked to retire based on performance, not skin color.Mukuhlani reserved his sharpest criticism for Coltart, accusing him of presenting himself as the authority on selection, coaching, infrastructure, and development while undermining the board's credibility.In response, Coltart dismissed the accusations as a deflection tactic. "The criticism I and others have made is not a smear campaign but the genuine concerns of many supporters from all walks of life," he said, adding that ZC's statement was a "cheap shot to deflect debate about the deep-rooted rot in cricket administration."The controversy has now landed on the desk of the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), with Director General Elta Nengomasha confirming an inquiry into the allegations."When the SRC is doing an investigation, it follows the internal processes of the commission… we will provide the findings once it is done," Nengomasha said.The clash comes amid Zimbabwe's disappointing international run this year, including heavy defeats to Afghanistan, England, South Africa, and New Zealand, intensifying scrutiny of the board's policies and selection procedures.