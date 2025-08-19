Latest News Editor's Choice


Stanbic Bank sponsored Stragglers Cricket week returns with 540 players

by Agencies
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's flagship junior cricket development initiative, the Stragglers Junior Cricket Week, is set to commence on 25 August, bringing together 540 aspiring cricketers for a week of immersive training and spirited competition at St George's College and Hartmann House.

Sponsored by Stanbic Bank, one of the country's leading financial institutions, the event caters to boys and girls in Grades 4 to 7, offering them a rare opportunity to sharpen their skills under the guidance of top-tier coaches and seasoned players. 

The initiative is designed to bridge socio-economic divides, welcoming participants with diverse backgrounds from all around Zimbabwe including Kwekwe, Bulawayo, Mutare and some from South Africa and the United Kingdom.

Stragglers Junior Cricket Week coordinator, Monica Petzer, confirmed that the tried-and-tested format would remain in place. Players will rotate through various roles, ensuring that each child gets a chance to bat, bowl and field. 

"We expect it to be a wonderful week for our young cricketers. This year we have about 40 more players compared to last year's 500. Each player is placed in a team named after a cricket playing country and everyday each country plays a different one. 

"We strive to ensure at each player bowls a minimum of two overs per game and the batting is rotated daily to ensure everyone gets a fair chance to bat," she added.

She explained that this approach not only builds technical skills but also ignites a lifelong passion for cricket as many of the participants go on to represent their schools and provinces.

One of the most celebrated aspects of the week is the interaction between players from elite schools and those from development teams. 

Petzer emphasised that this mix fosters camaraderie and mutual respect, helping shape well-rounded individuals both on and off the field. 

"It's heartening to see children from different walks of life learning from each other and growing together. These encounters are often transformative.

"The development teams, which typically have limited exposure to competitive fixtures, benefit immensely from facing opponents they would not ordinarily encounter during the school term. This not only raises their game but also boosts confidence and broadens their understanding of cricket dynamics," she added.

Petzer also acknowledged the critical role played by Stanbic Bank for over 15 years in sustaining the event amid economic headwinds. 

"Stanbic Bank's continued support has been nothing short of phenomenal. Their sponsorship allows us to maintain the quality and reach of the programme, ensuring that every child has access to a memorable and enriching cricket experience.

"The sponsorship has helped us go from strength to strength and aided the Stragglers Cricket Academy's ability to assist with grass roots cricket as well as be able to host 15 development sides every year," Petzer added.

Tariro Memo, the acting head of brand and marketing at Stanbic Bank, spoke warmly about the bank's enduring commitment to this youth cricket initiative.

"It is incredibly rewarding to be part of a programme that gives young players a chance to gain new experiences in the world of cricket. 

"In addition, events such as the Junior Cricket Week have become a cornerstone for cultivating future stars and we are proud to keep that legacy alive," she said.

Memo emphasised that Stanbic Bank's support is not just about sponsorship but about shaping the next generation of cricketers.

"Real talent often emerges far from the spotlight. We have watched this platform mould not just cricketers, but confident, disciplined individuals. That is why we have remained invested not just in the sport but the communities it uplifts as well," she added.

The week is carefully structured to accommodate different age groups, with Grade 4 and 5 players taking to the field in the mornings while Grade 6 and 7s play in the afternoons. This ensures that each child receives focused attention and ample time to develop their game.

As the cricketing week approaches, excitement is building among young players, coaches and families alike. Stragglers Junior Cricket Week continues to be a beacon of opportunity, inclusion, and excellence, laying the foundation for Zimbabwe's next generation of cricket stars.

Source - Agencies

