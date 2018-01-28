Latest News Editor's Choice


Madinda machine in the making

by Staff Reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS technical manager Madinda Ndlovu is building his squad around youngsters, as he seeks to bring back exciting football at Highlanders.

Bosso fans are wondering what kind of squad the Bosso legend is putting together for the 2018 season, which kicks off on 10 March. There are some flashes of good things to come.

Ndlovu has made it clear that first preference will be given to players from Bosso 90 and Highlanders Under-18. The Bosso legend has, in a bid to give himself more options from where to choose his final squad, also invited for training Maclive Phiri, Nigel Makumbe and Munyaradzi Chitambwe.

Phiri is the oldest player that Ndlovu has brought on board. The 24-year-old Phiri was at Ngezi Platinum Stars last season, having turned out for Tsholotsho and Quelaton in the past. He is a roving right back with an ability to pack powerful shots at goal when he ventures upfront. Phiri can also play as a central defender.

Chitambwe, a Bantu player last year is an attacking midfielder who is 20 years old. He was a regular for Bantu Rovers last season. Ndlovu sounded excited about Makumbe, who he described as a youngster brought up from a school of football, Aces Academy in Harare. The 21-year-old Makumbe, an attacking midfielder who also plays on the wing was at FC Platinum in 2017.

Another player trying his luck at Bosso is former Zimbabwe Under-20 captain, Patrick Ben Musaka who was with South Africa's National First Division side Black Leopards. The 20-year-old is a defensive midfielder who returned to Zimbabwe after he failed to secure a visa to attend trials in Slovakia last year.

During the time that he was waiting for his visa to Slovakia, Musaka trained with Ajax Cape Town. The Urban Warriors had already signed a pre-contract with another Zimbabwean, Gerald Takwara and the remaining slots for foreigners were for a winger as well as striker so he only fine tuned with them.

From Bosso 90, Highlanders fans should be excited to hear there is a Gombami training with the first team. Onwell is the young brother of former Highlanders and Zimbabwe Warriors star midfielder Honour. The youngster has played for a number of years in Division One after he started off at Bantu Rovers. If he has the talent of his brother or even better, then the glory days could be back at Bosso this season.

All these players should add to the experience that is already there at Bosso. Ariel Sibanda, Peter Muduhwa, Bukhosi Ncube, Tendai Ndlovu, Gabriel Nyoni, Godfrey Makaruse, Benson Phiri, Honest Moyo, Ray Lunga, Brian Banda, Adrian Silla and Charlton Siamalonga should guide the youngsters who will make it into the team.

"The main reason why I am here is to bring exciting football back to this club, that's the main reason why I am here. I am here to make sure we give these youngsters who were ignored for so many years an opportunity to showcase themselves and to put structures into line so that instead of buying players we can produce players from the development side which is the most important thing,'' Ndlovu said.

Highlanders fans have a chance to see what team Ndlovu is putting together when their team takes on Chicken Inn on 18 February in the Zimbabwe National Army Charities shield semi-final at Barbourfields Stadium.

Source - Sunday News

