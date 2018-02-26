Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Local

Highlanders out of championship race this year

by Staff Reporter
13 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO - Veteran football administrator Ndumiso Gumede has ruled the Bulawayo giants Highlanders out of this year's championship race saying the newly assembled youthful side probably needs time to develop before they can fight for honours.

Bosso's last league title came just over a decade ago under the guidance of former player Methembe Ndlovu and since then, the Bulawayo giants have had to watch from a distance as smaller and now defunct clubs like Monomotapa, Gunners and Motor Action went on to win titles.

And as if not enough during that same period, their fierce rivals Dynamos have gone on to win a further five league champions while neighbours Chicken Inn went on to clinch their maiden championship in 2015.

Following a somewhat lukewarm season under Dutch coach Erol Akabay who quit the giants citing poor working conditions, Highlanders chose to bring back former player, Madinda Ndlovu, who decided to do away with older players in his bid to bring good old days to the club.

Ndlovu's youngsters fared well in the ZNA Charity Shield beating Chicken Inn 2-1 in the semifinals before humbled by a relatively youthful Dynamos side losing 2-1 in the final.

While their performances in those matches raise a lot of expectations amongst the team's followers, Gumede who is also the club's for chief executive thinks otherwise.

"If I were to be realistic I don't see him (Ndlovu) pulling out a winning league streak," Gumede told Daily News on Sunday.

"The important thing is that he just avoids relegation and keep the same players for next year. I am almost certain that their year is next year, not this year," he said.

While Gumede feels Bosso are on a rebuilding exercise, Ndlovu is on record saying he was not rebuilding but preparing a team that will contest for honours.

Gumede hailed Ndlovu for bringing back at Bosso the youth policy culture.

The former Mochudi Centre Chiefs coach chose to do away with old horses such as Simon Munawa, Eric Mudzingwa, Ralph Matema and Tendai Ngulube among others and opted to promote juniors from the club's division one side, Bosso 90 and their Under 18.

Apart from retaining some bright young prospects like Brian Banda, Charlton Siamalonga, Godfrey Makruse, Ray Lunga, Bosso have also acquired the services of former Hwange and Bulawayo city striker Newman Sianchali.

Also part of the young blood added into the fold is Nigel Makumbe, Munyaradzi Chitambwe and Ben Musaka.

"It is not a new phenomenon, many times I hear people say we are lost because we don't have junior policy. Highlanders has always had without failure under 14, 16 and 18, the fact that some coaches who come there decides to concentrate on the first team has been the biggest undoing of the club and the return of Madinda Ndlovu is a welcome one because he knows he grew up there, he is part and a product of the youth policy and I highly recommend that he sticks to that," said Gumede.

He added: "During his (Ndlovu) time boys were coming from the youth clubs, which unfortunately don't exist anymore but Highlanders as a club has always returned the semblance of respective youths."

Asked about the widely held belief among Bosso supporters that most coaches have failed due to constant interference from the executive where some players are made to play even when they are outside the coach's plan, Gumede chose to differ.

"The coach has absolute control of who plays, we may want as supporters to see the artistry of King Nadolo but if the coach thinks the player is not playing to his instructions, the coach will leave him out.

"It doesn't matter how much noise you make outside. We must respect the choices of the coach. After all if the team loses it's the coach who gets the flak, it's not us on the side-lines," Gumede said.

Bickering, back biting and power struggle has largely been attributed to the team's under performance, but the now retired football administrator has a word of advice to the Bosso executive.

"The team doesn't play well if there is no cohesion in the executive, I can't explain it too, I don't know what really happens. But if there is working together and cohesion, sharing the same views, somehow it transcends to the team. I would advise that they iron out whatever the differences they have so that we have a coherent executive with one vision and one focus."


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Daily News

Comments

Perfumes on sale

6 seated sofa on sale

Guards available

For sale are sneakers

Fridge on sale

Buenavista thatched double storey for sale

Health bracelets on sale

3pierce couches


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'There can't be elections without reform,' insist Chamisa - then why are you contesting, scatter brain

4 hrs ago | 478 Views

Time is running out - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

4 hrs ago | 228 Views

Chamisa apologises

5 hrs ago | 2069 Views

Mnangagwa 'evicts' resettled farmers

5 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Unknown party targets Zanu-PF strongholds

5 hrs ago | 784 Views

Mugabe's exit from politics is not enough to absolve individual crimes: Chin'ono responds to Dendere

5 hrs ago | 323 Views

Govt must act on Zimsec rot

5 hrs ago | 185 Views

Castle PSL kickoff deferred

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zimbabwean teen signs for Scottish side Dundee United

5 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zanu-PF sons-in-law

5 hrs ago | 278 Views

Mukanya euphoria grips Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 258 Views

Fierce clashes over 'Ndebele king'

5 hrs ago | 486 Views

PICTURES: MDC Alliance rally in Chinhoyi

7 hrs ago | 2499 Views

PICTURES: Violent 'dogs' unleashed on Khupe

7 hrs ago | 3140 Views

Most Zimbabweans buy from flea markets

7 hrs ago | 568 Views

Zimbabwe beat Nepal in World Cup qualifier

7 hrs ago | 715 Views

Bosso beat CAPS to win useless Mohadi challenge

7 hrs ago | 1326 Views

'Small house' takes boyfriend's wife to court

8 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Mnangagwa's police sued $5m for killing vendor

8 hrs ago | 851 Views

Mugabe loyalists plot Zanu-PF poll ambush

8 hrs ago | 1624 Views

Trump deals Mnangagwa big blow

8 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Scramble for A' Level places

8 hrs ago | 593 Views

Tsvangirai's estate causing sparks to fly

8 hrs ago | 723 Views

'Only Chamisa can be an instrument of change'

8 hrs ago | 324 Views

Looters give Mnangagwa govt first test

8 hrs ago | 523 Views

Mnangagwa's administration has been plunged into fresh turmoil

8 hrs ago | 779 Views

Madlela won't follow Majaivana's footsteps

8 hrs ago | 209 Views

Sergei Lavrov due in Zimbabwe this week

8 hrs ago | 131 Views

$206m highway crumbles before commissioning

8 hrs ago | 480 Views

Politburo to decide on primaries

8 hrs ago | 129 Views

Buhera attacks affected my health - Khupe

8 hrs ago | 192 Views

Govt cuts First Term fees

8 hrs ago | 700 Views

Vehicle registration fees slashed

8 hrs ago | 727 Views

ZRP pledges improved service delivery

8 hrs ago | 104 Views

Open letter to Mnangagwa about God

8 hrs ago | 178 Views

Chamisa should have been more patient and more humble

8 hrs ago | 217 Views

Diesel price slashed

8 hrs ago | 251 Views

Modalities for anti-graft courts set

8 hrs ago | 45 Views

Khupe haunted by MDC-T violence

8 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mthwakazi chiefs in defiant mood regarding the coronation

8 hrs ago | 415 Views

ED, vulture fortuitously turned nightingale, charm UK PM with 'Your eyes only!' note

8 hrs ago | 585 Views

The Ndebele King and my Pragmatic Shona Vision

8 hrs ago | 568 Views

ZANU PF and MDC-T same violence Whatsapp group

9 hrs ago | 424 Views

Kembo Mohadi charity game: A gamble for political populism

10 hrs ago | 762 Views

Open Letter to Chamisa - Tribal perception will destroy you!

11 hrs ago | 3408 Views

#EDHasMyVote campaign goes to Masvingo

12 hrs ago | 814 Views

MDC was never a violent party, says Ezra 'Tshisa' Sibanda

12 hrs ago | 4252 Views

Police fire warning shots as Macheso is accused of moving with thieves

13 hrs ago | 4069 Views

King of Matabeleland or King of the Ndebele: does Matabeleland even need a king?

14 hrs ago | 2767 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days