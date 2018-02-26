Police fire warning shots as Macheso is accused of moving with thieves

Sports / Local

by Simbarashe Sithole

The Zimbabwe Republic Police reportedly fired two warning shots after artisanal miners bared Alick Macheso from leaving 007 hide out in Glendale where he was performing this morning, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.Allegations are that an artisanal miner (mukorokoza) lost his mobile phone to thieves at the show and accused Macheso of moving with thieves.The unidentified artisanal miner teamed up with his colleagues and caused chaos to the extent of over powering Macheso's bouncers.According to an eye witness the illegal miners were baying for Macheso's blood and the chief culprit slept in front of Macheso's car demanding to be run over, prompting the police to fire warnibg shots to disperse the angry miners."The angry makorokoza caused mayhem for more than 30 minutes and mamonya aMacheso akurirwa, revealed the source."Sensing danger the police came and fired a warning shot which people ignored when another was fired in the air people dispersed and Macheso sped off," said Zygote.Macheso's public relations manager Tich Makahamadze confirmed the case but said he was yet to get finer details."The incident happened but I am still get more details as to what really transpired," he said.Meanwhile, cases of violence by illegal miners at 007 Glendale on entertainment shows are sprouting.