Dembare's Lloyd Mutasa fails 3-game ultimatum

Sports / Local

by Staff reporter

Dynamos 1 - 2 Harare CityEMBATTLED Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa was left cursing his lucky stars yesterday as the Glamour Boys slumped to a narrow Castle Lager Premier Soccer League defeat at Rufaro that left the gaffer's future at the former champions on the brink.Mutasa, presiding over the third of his three-match ultimatum, said it was not his day as his team's mini-revival was halted by the Sunshine Boys with the match literally being decided in the opening half.As Mutasa's future will be a subject of intense debate in the Dynamos administrative corridors, it will not stop little-known Harare City defender Bright Chayambuka from savouring the encounter after he scored a brisk double in the opening 15 minutes of the game to deny the Glamour Boys at least a point at home.Midfielder Kudzanai Dhemere reduced the arrears after 21 minutes and the Glamour Boys could count themselves unfortunate when Kuda Kumwala was denied by the woodwork towards the end of the match.The defeat was a huge dent on DeMbare's quest to recover lost ground in the league race and more so for the coach who was given three games to win over the faith of his superiors in response to a poor start.Mutasa's efforts to save his job appeared on course when he led Dynamos to identical 2-1 victories over Bulawayo City at home and Chapungu away after the side had gone seven games without a win.The Harare giants yesterday paid the price when they gifted City with a seventh minute goal and then allowing defender Chayambuka to score again with a quarter of an hour played.Mutasa, however, kept a straight face after the defeat."Football is a pressure game, but I wouldn't want to believe I am under pressure. I am a football coach. When you get into this job you know what is expected of you," said Mutasa."Such is football. You know, every time that you get into the field of play, as a coach you would want to come out victorious, but it wasn't to be. The whole idea is to go back, look yourself in the mirror and you try again."I think we gave them two early goals and that enhanced their confidence. We tried to come back into the game. We scored one and here and there we had some few chances, but it wasn't our day."I wouldn't want to believe it was complacency on our part. These things happen in football. Probably we started very slow and they capitalised on that."Chayambuka turned the game in Harare City's favour after the DeMbare coach's son Panashe made a horrendous blunder from a cross by Takudzwa Chimwemwe.The Sunshine Boys doubled the lead following poor defending by Dynamos inside the box when Chimwemwe sent in another cross that was kept in play by Tatenda Tumba at the back post.Harare City coach Mark Harrison was full of praise for the 29-year-old Aces Youth Soccer Academy alumni."He has been excellent all season. We have taken him since the beginning of the pre-season to get him, into that position to score goals and today he got two. It was superb."The way we play our fullbacks should be getting goals and that's what we ask from him. Today he got two and I am well pleased for him, fantastic," said Harrison.Harare City had more of the ball yesterday with their sleek passing game. Harrison's men took their points tally to 17 with their fourth win.But Dynamos kept the match alive after goalkeeper Maxwell Nyamupangedengu spilled Quality Kangadze's long range shot in the 21st minute and Dhemere pounced on the rebound.City, however, were the more likely to score, but Kuda Musharu missed his header just before the breather and then blew his shot over the bar in a crowded area when Dynamos defenders struggled to clear their lines from a corner soon after the restart."It's a very good performance, three points. I am very happy, obviously. It wasn't an easy game, it was a battle. You know Dynamos they have got the 12th man. They (supporters) make a bit of noise and they make it difficult for you."But I thought we started ever so well. We passed the ball well, we moved the ball well and we opened them up. We got the two goals, but we gave away a sloppy goal which then made the game difficult for the rest of it, really."They had a couple of chances and we had two or three great chances as well. It could have ended 6-4, I think. At the end of the day I thought it was a good game. They played into our hands a little bit, launching it forward in the last 20 minutes and we tried to catch them in the counter in the last 15 minutes or so."But I am pleased with the performance after last week's results. I always tell the players that perform and you will get results and the last two weeks proved that, I think," said Harrison.Teams:Dynamos: T. Mateyaunga, G. Mukambi, O. Mwerahari, M. Machazane, B. Moyo (M. Mukumba, 53rd minute), J. Marufu, K. Dhemere, K. Kumwala, Q. Kangadze, E. Mandiranga (P. Makaha, 56th min), P. Mutasa (C. Kapupurika, 46th min)Harare City: M. Nyamupangedengu, T. Chimwemwe, B. Chayambuka, M. Diro-Nyenye, R. Uchena, T. Samanja, M. Muchenje, T. Tumba, K. Musharu (W. Muvirimi, 65th min), P. Kabwe (M. Mukunga, 83rd min), M. Gaki (M. Vengesai, 72nd min).