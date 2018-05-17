Latest News Editor's Choice


Caps United not throwing in the towel

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
DESPITE a four-match winless stretch, Caps United coach, Lloyd Chitembwe believes his side will make a strong push in the second half of the season.

Chitembwe's comments came after the Green Machine's goalless draw against Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

It was Caps United's fifth draw in 12 matches.

Without necessarily talking about the championship Chitembwe said that he was optimistic his team will perform better this term.

"I am very happy with the kind of desire they (the players) showed. We have been lacking in this aspect. Our mental attitude has not been very good but in today's (Sunday's) game they gave us everything. The concentration levels were very good, the alertness and awareness were brilliant and we hope to continue to build from this kind of a performance. We still have very important games coming up. We just need to make sure we apply ourselves in the same manner. We believe we still have a very good chance to finish this season in a sensational way. We believe we have the apparatus to achieve our goal," Chitembwe said.

Joel Ngodzo and Kudzai Nyampfukudza had a good game in midfield.

"In the manner that the boys performed you cannot fault them for anything and I thought we could have had an advantage going into the second half considering the amount of work and effort that the boys did put especially during the last moments of the first half.

"I am sure we had three good opportunities at Highlanders' goal area but they equally had an opportunity in the second half, so according to the balance of play, a draw was the fairest result," Chitembwe said after the match.

Sitting on position seven with 17 points, Caps are 15 points behind trailblazing pacesetters Ngezi Platinum Stars after 12 games played so far.

Ngezi are on 32 points from the same number of matches. In 2016 when Caps clinched the title they were on 25 points after 12 games with seven wins, four draws having only lost once.

Last year, when they finished the season on position five, behind FC Platinum, Dynamos, Ngezi and Chicken Inn, they were on 22 points from the first 12 games with six wins, four draws and two draws.

Caps United are at home to ZPC Kariba at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow and take on Yadah away at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday before finishing off the first half of the season with two home games against Mutare City Rovers and Bulawayo City before the away trip to Gweru where they face Chapungu United.


Source - newsday
More on: #Caps_United, #PSL, #Bosso

