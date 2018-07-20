Botswana team turns to Madinda Ndlovu

Sports / Local

by Staff reporter

Highlanders Football Club's technical manager Madinda Ndlovu is being targeted to join Botswana Premier League side Jwaneng Galaxy FC.It has been reported that Ndlovu is in talks with Galaxy FC after the team approached him a few weeks ago to take the role of the head coach at the team.Galaxy FC fired their head coach Mike 'Dubula' Sithole and his assistant Michael Mogaladi last month due to a poor run of results after spending one year at the club.Jwaneng Galaxy Football Club is one of the youngest football clubs in the beMOBILE Premiership.The club was only established in July, 2014, when two lower division sides from a town called Jwaneng, Blue Diamonds and Jwaneng Comets merged. Diamonds were campaigning in the Third Division, while Comets were a First Division side.Jwaneng had no club in the beMOBILE Premiership at that stage. One of the main objectives behind the merging of the two clubs was to improve the standard of football in the mining town. Njabulo Gilika, who was previously the President of Jwaneng Comets FC, was elected as the first Jwaneng Galaxy FC Chairman.More to follow...