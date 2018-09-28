10 unknown things about Barbourfields Stadium

Sports / Local

by Sithabile Mafu

1. Barbourfields Stadium was built sometime in the 1930s but development started to show up in early 1950.2. The first contractors to fence Barbourfields did so at a cost of $ZW 300 and this was considered too high.3. The Barbourfields sports arena catered for both soccer and cycling races which were very popular at that time.4. The first phase of Grand stands proposed in 1960 was to seat about 1 500 spectators at a cost of $ZW 54 000 but building the Grandstand started in January 1961 and was completed in 1962.5. In 1975 and 1976 two stands were erected on the western side of the Stadium at a cost of $ZW 110 000 bringing the seating capacity to 18 000.6. In March 1982 work on the grandstand commenced on the west side allowing for 12 bays of seating and the erection of additional toilets at a cost of $ZW 172 000.7. The contract for a further 16 bays of seating was at a cost of $ZW 151 500 was awarded to LAK Construction in May 1984.8. This was extended in August 1984 to provide another 7 bays bringing the total cost for the extensions up to $ZW 260 000.9. The stadium was named after Barbour, a former Mayor of the City of Bulawayo during the colonial period.10. Barbour advanced the establishment of sporting facilities in the Native Township thus the sporting facility was named after him.