Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
Sports / Local

10 unknown things about Barbourfields Stadium

by Sithabile Mafu
2 hrs ago | Views
1. Barbourfields Stadium was built sometime in the 1930s but development started to show up in early 1950.

2. The first contractors to fence Barbourfields did so at a cost of $ZW 300 and this was considered too high.

3. The Barbourfields sports arena catered for both soccer and cycling races which were very popular at that time.

4. The first phase of Grand stands proposed in 1960 was to seat about 1 500 spectators at a cost of $ZW 54 000 but building the Grandstand started in January 1961 and was completed in 1962.

5. In 1975 and 1976 two stands were erected on the western side of the Stadium at a cost of $ZW 110 000 bringing the seating capacity to 18 000.

6. In March 1982 work on the grandstand commenced on the west side allowing for 12 bays of seating and the erection of additional toilets at a cost of $ZW 172 000.

7. The contract for a further 16 bays of seating was at a cost of $ZW 151 500 was awarded to LAK Construction in May 1984.

8. This was extended in August 1984 to provide another 7 bays bringing the total cost for the extensions up to $ZW 260 000.

9. The stadium was named after Barbour, a former Mayor of the City of Bulawayo during the colonial period.

10. Barbour advanced the establishment of sporting facilities in the Native Township thus the sporting facility was named after him.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Retail outlet let to let

Mining tools

House to buy

Residential house forsale

Retail outlets to let

Big ,smart house forsale

Kensington plot

Houses for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTOS: Mthuli Ncube continues listening & consulting roadshow meeting with SMEs

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Government confirms setting up ports authority

23 mins ago | 101 Views

Canadian businesses encouraged to invest in Africa

5 hrs ago | 776 Views

Burombo flats in Makokoba a health time bomb- MP Toffa

6 hrs ago | 1282 Views

For ten years Zanu PF has been stealing people's money

6 hrs ago | 2410 Views

MDC Alliance senator concerned over distribution of livestock without MPs knowledge

6 hrs ago | 1458 Views

Zimbabweans reject Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax increase

6 hrs ago | 5314 Views

Chiwenga taken to hospital

7 hrs ago | 27215 Views

Komichi trial in false start

7 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Mnangagwa, Mthuli Ncube gamble backfires

7 hrs ago | 9765 Views

Chamisa now ready to engage Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 10911 Views

Man in court over Justice Chigumba's 'holiday and some good sex'

7 hrs ago | 4881 Views

Nust student kills self

7 hrs ago | 2570 Views

Devolution not a Matabeleland issue, says Mangwana

7 hrs ago | 1142 Views

3 Zimbabwe business executives nominated for top Africa award

7 hrs ago | 883 Views

Chamisa gets grassroots support for snubbing Mnangagwa's offer

7 hrs ago | 1611 Views

Policy arrears weigh pension industry

7 hrs ago | 312 Views

'Good Samaritan' rapes maid

7 hrs ago | 1563 Views

Ndiraya speaks out

7 hrs ago | 1202 Views

RBZ's Monetary Policy for the haves, not the poor

7 hrs ago | 445 Views

Intercape 'killer' driver denied bail, again

7 hrs ago | 590 Views

Getbucks profit jumps 25% in H1

7 hrs ago | 181 Views

CABS sues National Blankets over $852k loan

7 hrs ago | 158 Views

Parly holds hope of displaced people

7 hrs ago | 91 Views

ZimTrade conference focuses on linkages, export growth

7 hrs ago | 95 Views

Who should pay the costs of adjustment?

7 hrs ago | 273 Views

Money transfers tax a threat to financial inclusion

7 hrs ago | 298 Views

Vic Falls mayor, residents spruce up town

7 hrs ago | 277 Views

Govt okays POSB equity offering

7 hrs ago | 329 Views

Musona's nightmare

7 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Pokello says no to divorce

7 hrs ago | 1094 Views

12 years for under age lover rape

7 hrs ago | 576 Views

Cop stabbed twice in stomach

8 hrs ago | 619 Views

Mapeza arrested over $90k fraud

8 hrs ago | 856 Views

Prices hikes unjustified: Minister

8 hrs ago | 541 Views

'No one killed during Zimbabwe coup'

8 hrs ago | 401 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar can't tell how many people he killed?

8 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Nust student killed at beer drink

8 hrs ago | 695 Views

MPs ordered to declare assets

8 hrs ago | 105 Views

'Killer cop': Wife goes into hiding

8 hrs ago | 476 Views

Mrs Thabela appointed Primary and Secondary perm sec

8 hrs ago | 604 Views

Zesa bosses arrested

8 hrs ago | 622 Views

'Chamisa is a son of a Rhodesian African Rifles soldier'

8 hrs ago | 2659 Views

Call for rural industrialisation

8 hrs ago | 79 Views

Politburo meets today

8 hrs ago | 217 Views

Tsikamutandas warned

8 hrs ago | 266 Views

Haefelis opens in Harare

8 hrs ago | 253 Views

MDC MPs walk out of parliament - another grand gesture comparable to Smith black MPs stooges

17 hrs ago | 2507 Views

An open letter to Bulilima MP Dingimuzi Phuthi

18 hrs ago | 1153 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days