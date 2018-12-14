Muduhwa, Nyoni give Bosso headaches

Sports / Local

HIGHLANDERS are fretting over failure to tie down two of their most influential players ahead of the Castle Lager Premier League next season.Two of Bulawayo giants' most senior players, Peter Muduhwa and Gabriel Nyoni are reportedly dilly-dallying to renew their contracts ahead of the forthcoming season amid revelations that the duo is anticipating a move from the former champions."We have managed to agree terms with virtually all the players but we are being frustrated by two players, (Peter) Muduhwa and Gabriel.These two are giving us an anxious time. Imagine we have sought audience with them on a number of times to no avail as they are not showing up for discussion to deliberate on their contracts," said a reliable source privy to the goings-on at the club.Muduhwa and Nyoni are vital cogs to the former champions' aspiration of winning the championship, which has eluded them since they last won it in 2006. Muduhwa is reported to be angling for a move to 2015 champions, Chicken Inn while Nyoni has been linked to Caps United amid revelations that he has secured employment in Harare."It's becoming difficult to convince the two as they are being truant, going to the extent of even deliberately ignoring phone calls from the clubs' officials from time to time. These players should, however, be grateful that the club gave them an opportunity to shape their careers and it will be folly for them to abandon Highlanders at such a crucial time when we are looking forward to winning the league after a long time," said the source.Bosso last week sealed deals with goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda who renewed his contract and also resigned midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku.