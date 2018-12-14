Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Local

Muduhwa, Nyoni give Bosso headaches

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS are fretting over failure to tie down two of their most influential players ahead of the Castle Lager Premier League next season.

Two of Bulawayo giants' most senior players, Peter Muduhwa and Gabriel Nyoni are reportedly dilly-dallying to renew their contracts ahead of the forthcoming season amid revelations that the duo is anticipating a move from the former champions.

"We have managed to agree terms with virtually all the players but we are being frustrated by two players, (Peter) Muduhwa and Gabriel.

These two are giving us an anxious time. Imagine we have sought audience with them on a number of times to no avail as they are not showing up for discussion to deliberate on their contracts," said a reliable source privy to the goings-on at the club.

Muduhwa and Nyoni are vital cogs to the former champions' aspiration of winning the championship, which has eluded them since they last won it in 2006. Muduhwa is reported to be angling for a move to 2015 champions, Chicken Inn while Nyoni has been linked to Caps United amid revelations that he has secured employment in Harare.

"It's becoming difficult to convince the two as they are being truant, going to the extent of even deliberately ignoring phone calls from the clubs' officials from time to time. These players should, however, be grateful that the club gave them an opportunity to shape their careers and it will be folly for them to abandon Highlanders at such a crucial time when we are looking forward to winning the league after a long time," said the source.

Bosso last week sealed deals with goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda who renewed his contract and also resigned midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimpapers

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa pledges reforms to promote democracy

1 hr ago | 286 Views

Khaya Moyo gets more Zanu-PF powers

1 hr ago | 554 Views

Mugabe son-in-law trial deferred to January

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Zanu-PF agrees Chamisa age bar

1 hr ago | 1164 Views

NGOs fear government ban

1 hr ago | 212 Views

Protesting teachers arrested

1 hr ago | 364 Views

Senior doctors join strike

1 hr ago | 342 Views

Gun-toting Zanu-PF activist convicted

1 hr ago | 174 Views

Econet dangles $3,2bn jackpot to shareholders

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Why Mthuli Ncube was at Zanu PF conference

1 hr ago | 279 Views

Mnangagwa endorsements dangerous for Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Giant leap for Cassava

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Telecoms giants embrace infrastructure sharing

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Forget about US$ salaries, says Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 243 Views

Chiyangwa's challenger arrested

1 hr ago | 167 Views

End of road for exam cheaters

1 hr ago | 199 Views

Mnangagwa's govt goes shopping for aircraft

1 hr ago | 165 Views

'Don't abuse democratic space'

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Mistress claims body, estate of deceased lover

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Zanu-PF to increase presidential age limit

1 hr ago | 166 Views

Armed robbers arrested after mine heist

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Digitisation project gathers momentum

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Zanu-PF is unstoppable, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Delta sweats over beer supplies

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Chenjerai Hunzvi's wife dies

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwean NGO engages in fights against drug and alcohol abuse

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zapu backs Chief Maduna on Petitioning President Mnangagwa to address Gukurahundi issue

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa creates over 20 000 jobs

2 hrs ago | 487 Views

Zimbabwe government steps up road projects

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

IMF backs Mnangagwa's economic plan

2 hrs ago | 652 Views

Zanu-PF OKs Mnangagwa as its 2023 candidate

18 hrs ago | 1430 Views

Mnangagwa's Important Speech

22 hrs ago | 7697 Views

Kalawa Homecoming in disappointing line-up

22 hrs ago | 2415 Views

PHOTOS: MDC gala dinner held in Harare

23 hrs ago | 8802 Views

PHOTOS: Bomb found at ZBC studios

24 hrs ago | 11208 Views

Mnangagwa donates 1 000 goats to schools

24 hrs ago | 2507 Views

MDC Alliance losing Cllr jailed

24 hrs ago | 2794 Views

China tells Zimbabwe 'Don't blame us, sort your own house'

24 hrs ago | 5575 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days