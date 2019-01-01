Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Local

Egypt wins bid to host 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Tuesday announced that Egypt has won the bid to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The north African country  beat South Africa, the only other nation to submit a bid. The vote was held at a Caf executive committee meeting.

Egypt, will be hosting the tournament for the fifth time. The tournament is set to kick off in June.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Linda Masarira takes minister Fortune Chasi head on

47 mins ago | 227 Views

PHOTO: Mugabe's Hong Kong mansion sold?

1 hr ago | 1372 Views

Back to school, back to period poverty!

1 hr ago | 277 Views

Evil behind doctors' strike

2 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Mnangagwa is in office but not in power

2 hrs ago | 1268 Views

Unki mine treats bus drivers like 'trash'

2 hrs ago | 694 Views

You need these qualities to be a successful cleaning franchise holder

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

WATCH: Latest on teachers strike

3 hrs ago | 3002 Views

Looking for Sicinginkosi Maphosa please assist

3 hrs ago | 627 Views

Chamisa's MDC, police showdown looms

3 hrs ago | 2576 Views

2019 ZITF preps underway

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

New British ambassador to Zimbabwe seen taking tougher line on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 2446 Views

FAO Supported Irrigation Scheme Wins First Prize in National Competition

3 hrs ago | 261 Views

'Illegitimate' Mnangagwa has ignored Chamisa request

3 hrs ago | 1723 Views

Zimbabwe doctors still on strike

3 hrs ago | 1075 Views

'Education now preserve of the rich'

4 hrs ago | 467 Views

Miners want to import own fuel

4 hrs ago | 387 Views

Boy (13) survives croc attack

4 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Cop, sheriff, dealer up for looting gold ore

4 hrs ago | 426 Views

Man jailed 30 years for raping step-daughter

4 hrs ago | 421 Views

You have failed Zimbabweans - ED, running a country is more than just mantras!

4 hrs ago | 997 Views

Skies Metro FM reshuffles presenters

4 hrs ago | 459 Views

Komichi case crumbles?

4 hrs ago | 478 Views

MPs call for review of the Termination of Pregnancy Act

4 hrs ago | 217 Views

The crisis in world leadership

4 hrs ago | 452 Views

Another Hwahwa-bound prisoner dies

4 hrs ago | 632 Views

Mugabe's ex-minister evicted over breach of contract

4 hrs ago | 479 Views

Blame not the striking doctors but the insatiable greed of ruling elite for the nation's mess

4 hrs ago | 190 Views

Multichoice Zimbabwe boss dies

4 hrs ago | 500 Views

4 die, 11 injured in head-on collision

4 hrs ago | 584 Views

Life assurance profits down 63% in Q3

4 hrs ago | 43 Views

Civil servants plead poverty

4 hrs ago | 349 Views

Beer prices hit the roof

4 hrs ago | 900 Views

Bond notes unsustainable, fuel inflation, claims Fitch

4 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zimbabwe better than South Africa, says Madinda

4 hrs ago | 429 Views

Trevor Ncube wanted Tsvangirai to incite civil unrest

4 hrs ago | 380 Views

Amakorokoza's Mzambani ventures into music

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe police wary of upsurge in lethal weapons use

4 hrs ago | 130 Views

Prison break criminals face more charges

4 hrs ago | 252 Views

Man in court for stabbing wife

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

1 killed, 21 injured in kombi head-on collision

4 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mnangagwa will deliver economic turnaround, MP says

4 hrs ago | 174 Views

Land developer sues Minister

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

Delta hikes beer prices

4 hrs ago | 462 Views

FC Platinum switch base to Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Man 'axes' wife, hangs self

4 hrs ago | 343 Views

Government has offer for civil servants

4 hrs ago | 455 Views

Zanu-PF geared to implement resolutions

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

'Mnangagwa will take Zimbabwe to Promised Land'

4 hrs ago | 147 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days