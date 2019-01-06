Sports / Local
WATCH: Tatenda Taibu's no holds barred documentray
11 mins ago | Views
Former Zimbabwean cricket player Tatenda Taibu in conjunction with BBC has created a documentary that profile his life and career. The documentary talks about his early life, career and how politics interfered in the sport.
The full documentary is yet to be unveiled at a date yet to be announced.
Watch the trailer below:
Watch the trailer below:
Taster....#502 pic.twitter.com/t104ZY75Qr— Tatenda Taibu (@taibu44) January 8, 2019
Source - Byo24News