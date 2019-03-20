Mnangagwa snubs Warriors

Sports / Local

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has cancelled the much-hyped State House banquet that he had promised to hold for the National Soccer Team on Friday."The Department of State Occasions would like to notify all stakeholders that President Mnangagwa's planned engagement with the Warriors has been cancelled. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted." The Ministry of information said in a statement.The State Media on Friday had announced that the Warriors were set for a date with President Mnangagwa this evening as they prepare for the 2019 AFCON qualifier against Congo on Sunday.The News elated the Warriors forward with France based Tino Kadewere saying "We are all happy with the support we have been receiving as a team. I think we have to return the favour by winning on Sunday. It's an honour to meet the President and we have to play a very good game for him, the nation and those affected by the Cyclone need us to win this game for them.''No reason was given for the cancellation of the event.