Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Local

Chamisa, Mnangagwa praise Warriors for AFCON triumph

by newzimbabwe
1 min ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his MDC rival Nelson Chamisa have both sent congratulatory messages to the Zimbabwe senior national football team for qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals due to be staged in Egypt in June.

Led by skipper Knowledge Musona, the largely foreign based Warriors side Sunday powered to a 2-0 victory of Congo-Brazzaville to top Group G and end the qualifying campaign on top of the group.

Writing on their twitter pages on Sunday, the two politicians praised the Warriors for making the nation proud.

"Congratulations to the Warriors! Our boys demonstrated strength and resilience, pride and prowess. You are an inspiration to us all! Your hard work and famous victory will serve as an example to an entire nation!" Mnangagwa said.

Chamisa also sent his own congratulatory message.

"Saluting our Warriors for making us all the winners and proudly Zimbabwean. Well done for making us smile. Wishing you all the best in Egypt. Thank you Zimbabwe for the Oneness and great show of support. #GoWarriorsGo!"

The victory by the Warriors completes a week full of national sympathy and unity for more than 200 Zimbabweans who were killed by the devastating Cyclone Idai in Manicaland and Masvingo over a week ago.

Also writing on her twitter page, Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry said the Warriors victory was in honour of the Cyclone victims.

#WarriorsWin This is what happens when a team comes together. This win is made even more special as it was in honour of the families affected by cyclone Idai. I am so proud of our men, we are all so proud of our men. #GoWarriorsGo," she said.

Warriors captain Musona also had a thank you message to the nation on behalf of his colleagues.

"Thank you Zimbabwe We appreciate ur support it was a long journey but Thank God we are through .Well done to the team. Hello EGYPT," Musona said on twitter.

The Warriors finished the group on 11 points and were joined in their celebrations by DRC who finished second with 10 points.

Group opponents Liberia and Congo-Brazzaville will not be part of the trip to the continental football showpiece after ending the campaign on 7 and 5 points respectively.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Rocks from mountain crush huts in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 1308 Views

'Tax reforms to rescue debt-distressed Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 434 Views

Afreximbank grants Zimbabwe interbank forex trade loan

2 hrs ago | 528 Views

Sofa not so good

2 hrs ago | 777 Views

Zimbabwe volcano fears

2 hrs ago | 1890 Views

Mnangagwa goes Biblical: 'Zimbabwe accepts will of God'

2 hrs ago | 810 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 644 Views

Warriors ease into Afcon finals

2 hrs ago | 462 Views

Hundreds evacuated amid fears of Cyclone Idai induced dam burst in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 336 Views

Rights Commission finalising probe into Zimbabwe army crackdown

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

3 lawyers banned from practising

2 hrs ago | 446 Views

Jabulani Sibanda to bounce back?

2 hrs ago | 594 Views

Questions over Mnangagwa's choice of advisors

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Potraz board okays tariff increases

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Horror Cyclone destruction trail unravels

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

LIVE: Zimbabwe vs Congo Brazzaville

7 hrs ago | 3373 Views

Zimbabwe debt should be audited

7 hrs ago | 784 Views

Zimbabwean couple hijacked in Durban, wife missing since Monday

7 hrs ago | 3599 Views

Mnangagwa's days numbered

7 hrs ago | 7527 Views

Zimbabwean man dies during sex with SA mistress

7 hrs ago | 3429 Views

'Whites created Cyclone Idai' - SA Politician

7 hrs ago | 1902 Views

Zimbabwean company donates laptops to needy SA varsity students

7 hrs ago | 995 Views

Gweru prophet sets up school of spiritual gifts

7 hrs ago | 456 Views

Potraz brings toll free platforms to rural folk

7 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mnangagwa pledges support for Gukurahundi victims

7 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zimbabwe banks must support the interbank trading

7 hrs ago | 255 Views

Robbing the poor in the name of patriotism

7 hrs ago | 208 Views

'Using Air Zimbabwe will pose logistical problems for Mnangagwa'

7 hrs ago | 385 Views

Warrant of arrest for Grace Mugabe's brother

7 hrs ago | 431 Views

Fake Zacc officials jailed

7 hrs ago | 153 Views

War veterans, minister clash

7 hrs ago | 314 Views

Fears of cholera outbreak in Manicaland

7 hrs ago | 71 Views

Ex-lover takes Matonga to court

7 hrs ago | 390 Views

SA-based Zimbabwean pastor contributes to Cyclone Idai

7 hrs ago | 139 Views

Mnangagwa keeps private jet on standby

7 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zimbabwe adopts new male circumcision strategy

7 hrs ago | 478 Views

Unpredictable PSL season beckons

7 hrs ago | 84 Views

3 in court for assault

7 hrs ago | 108 Views

ILO in bid to mend Mnangagwa govt, ZCTU rift

7 hrs ago | 222 Views

Teacher jailed for assaulting pupil

7 hrs ago | 326 Views

TelOne donates $100,000 towards Cyclone Idai

7 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter plays down Daisy rift

7 hrs ago | 395 Views

More Cyclone Idai bodies retrieved

7 hrs ago | 476 Views

Dan Tshanda's Zimvavwe protégé keeps Splash alive

7 hrs ago | 202 Views

Chamisa rallies national team

7 hrs ago | 475 Views

Zimbabwean women abused in the United Kingdom

15 hrs ago | 6238 Views

The acquittal of chivayo puts the justice system on the spot

15 hrs ago | 2319 Views

Bulawayo dam levels remain critical

15 hrs ago | 2085 Views

Textile giant retrenches 200 workers in Bulawayo

15 hrs ago | 1901 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days