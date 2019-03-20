Sports / Local
Chamisa, Mnangagwa praise Warriors for AFCON triumph
President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his MDC rival Nelson Chamisa have both sent congratulatory messages to the Zimbabwe senior national football team for qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals due to be staged in Egypt in June.
Led by skipper Knowledge Musona, the largely foreign based Warriors side Sunday powered to a 2-0 victory of Congo-Brazzaville to top Group G and end the qualifying campaign on top of the group.
Writing on their twitter pages on Sunday, the two politicians praised the Warriors for making the nation proud.
"Congratulations to the Warriors! Our boys demonstrated strength and resilience, pride and prowess. You are an inspiration to us all! Your hard work and famous victory will serve as an example to an entire nation!" Mnangagwa said.
Chamisa also sent his own congratulatory message.
"Saluting our Warriors for making us all the winners and proudly Zimbabwean. Well done for making us smile. Wishing you all the best in Egypt. Thank you Zimbabwe for the Oneness and great show of support. #GoWarriorsGo!"
The victory by the Warriors completes a week full of national sympathy and unity for more than 200 Zimbabweans who were killed by the devastating Cyclone Idai in Manicaland and Masvingo over a week ago.
Also writing on her twitter page, Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry said the Warriors victory was in honour of the Cyclone victims.
#WarriorsWin This is what happens when a team comes together. This win is made even more special as it was in honour of the families affected by cyclone Idai. I am so proud of our men, we are all so proud of our men. #GoWarriorsGo," she said.
Warriors captain Musona also had a thank you message to the nation on behalf of his colleagues.
"Thank you Zimbabwe We appreciate ur support it was a long journey but Thank God we are through .Well done to the team. Hello EGYPT," Musona said on twitter.
The Warriors finished the group on 11 points and were joined in their celebrations by DRC who finished second with 10 points.
Group opponents Liberia and Congo-Brazzaville will not be part of the trip to the continental football showpiece after ending the campaign on 7 and 5 points respectively.
Source - newzimbabwe