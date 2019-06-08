Katuruturu continues to fire blank shots

Sports / Local

by Tafadzwa Mpofu

Goal scarcity continues to hit ZPC Kariba FC as they battled to a nil all draw against Chapungu on match day 11 of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title Challenge played at Nyamhunga stadium which is its home ground this weekend.The Godfrey Tamirepi led side has gone for 4 consecutive matches without collecting maximum points, only collected 2 separate single points against Manica Diamonds and with this Chapungu one. Currently ZPC Kariba FC has managed to score 8 league goals from eight players and conceded 10 goals."When it comes to converting chances we are creating, that's where we are getting it wrong but in terms of performance I will not complain much because we are playing teams that are in good forms who are trying to move up the ladder", said Tamirepi. He continued by saying; "I think we have done fairly well. The only dent we have at the moment is we are playing badly away".The home side midfield was comprised of Nigel Makumbi, Boniface Zuberi, Simbarashe Gorogodyo with the lately introduced Tinotenda Chiunye who dominated throughout the match. Herbert Rusawo was always on good position of saving Chapungu from sinking."We didn't play as we expected in both halves but fortunately we managed to get a vital point away from home as we are in the marathon. We also created few chances in- between the match", said Rodwell Dhlakamà whose team are now19 points having scored 14 goals and conceding 5._Join Patsaka Nyaminyami Community Radio platforms for continued Kariba updates_