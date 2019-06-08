Kariba Masaisai conducts training for Marshals: Strategy for no violence in soccer

Sports / Local

In the history of Kariba and the soccer families since the 1960s, no aggression had been witnessed until this 5th of June 2019 when Kariba Waves played Chegutu Pirates in a Northern Region Division One Soccer League. The match had been played for 75 minutes when all hell broke loose resulting in the abandonment of the beautiful game. The beautiful game of the world was indeed mottled putting Kariba on the superfluous trajectory as a sadistic team yet Kariba populace are borne of love in this home of hospitality as an ultimate tourist destination.Everyone was shocked by such an occurrence and the Kariba based outfit executive led by Mr Washington Ncube have decided to conduct training for marshals as a matter of exigency on the 14th of June 2019 in Nyamhunga stadium. A notice by the club organising secretary has been send to Kariba, "Those who need to be marshals should come on Friday to Nyamhunga stadium at 4pm for training of marshals. For more information you may also call on 0773920726".The Organising Secretary Mr Edwin Nyamapfeka also expressed his distress on the recent barbaric behaviour which the club intends to nip by saying; "That was so disturbing, we never experienced the situation before, we never liked the situation and that’s supposed to be the last time in our home stadium”. The executive has seen it fit to come up with a permanent stratagem that will promote love and peace in the beautiful game of soccer home and away. Investigations to the cause of the abandonment of the match by authorities will determine the way forward with Kariba based side trailing 14 points behind log leaders. Masaisai is sitting on number 10 of the log with 13 points as they face Banket United on Saturday's match day 12 in Banket.