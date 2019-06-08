Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Local

Kariba Masaisai conducts training for Marshals: Strategy for no violence in soccer

by Tafadzwa Mpofu a Patsaka Nyaminyami Community Radio Correspondent
1 hr ago | Views
In the history of Kariba and the soccer families since the 1960s, no aggression had been witnessed until this 5th of June 2019 when Kariba Waves played Chegutu Pirates in a Northern Region Division One Soccer League. The match had been played for 75 minutes when all hell broke loose resulting in the abandonment of the beautiful game. The beautiful game of the world was indeed mottled putting Kariba on the superfluous trajectory as a sadistic team yet Kariba populace are borne of love in this home of hospitality as an ultimate tourist destination.
 
Everyone was shocked by such an occurrence and the Kariba based outfit executive led by Mr Washington Ncube have decided to conduct training for marshals as a matter of exigency on the 14th of June 2019 in Nyamhunga stadium. A notice by the club organising secretary has been send to Kariba, "Those who need to be marshals should come on Friday to Nyamhunga stadium at 4pm for training of marshals. For more information you may also call on 0773920726".

The Organising Secretary Mr Edwin Nyamapfeka also expressed his distress on the recent barbaric behaviour which the club intends to nip by saying; "That was so disturbing, we never experienced the situation before, we never liked the situation and that’s supposed to be the last time in our home stadium”. The executive has seen it fit to come up with a permanent stratagem that will promote love and peace in the beautiful game of soccer home and away. Investigations to the cause of the abandonment of the match by authorities will determine the way forward with Kariba based side trailing 14 points behind log leaders. Masaisai is sitting on number 10 of the log with 13 points as they face Banket United on Saturday's match day 12 in Banket.

Join Patsaka Nyaminyami Community Radio for Kariba news and updates



Source - Tafadzwa Mpofu a Patsaka Nyaminyami Community Radio Correspondent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZESA load shedding moves to Stage 2

22 mins ago | 140 Views

Bogus cop nabbed after stealing a reed mat

30 mins ago | 59 Views

Harare woman jailed 10 years for stealing copper cables

33 mins ago | 58 Views

WATCH: Chamisa honours Thokozani Khupe

1 hr ago | 2729 Views

The Marriage Bill of 2017 - A personal reflection on why it will not fly!

2 hrs ago | 450 Views

ZANU PF Youths ready for MDC protests

2 hrs ago | 1176 Views

RBZ dismisses social media reports

3 hrs ago | 3658 Views

Oil tycoon splashes S$200k on Mnangagwa scarf

3 hrs ago | 2606 Views

Farewell fighter: Tribute to Vimbai Tsvangirai

3 hrs ago | 1460 Views

WATCH: MDC youths to confront army

4 hrs ago | 2419 Views

PHOTOS: Mpilo hospital doctors' residence gutted by fire

4 hrs ago | 1666 Views

Zimbabwe under confused leadership

5 hrs ago | 2118 Views

Lionel Messi highest paid athlete in the world

5 hrs ago | 1811 Views

UK to end contribution to climate change by 2050

5 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zimbabwe journalist, one of the first black female journos to report on the genocide in Rwanda

5 hrs ago | 931 Views

A Farewell to Prof Levi Nyagura as Vice Chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1924 Views

Chamisa plans to march for 'change'

6 hrs ago | 1967 Views

Chamisa to fire political army generals

6 hrs ago | 2828 Views

School sues Minister Cain Mathema over deportation

6 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Every Bosso player is geared for Dembare game

6 hrs ago | 349 Views

Mnangagwa's political dialogue immobilises Chamisa's divisive politics

6 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Olonga forgets lyrics on stage

6 hrs ago | 905 Views

Chivayo in fresh energy scandal

6 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Bread shortages loom

6 hrs ago | 1442 Views

Mock 'losers who accept some election results and reject others' - curse vote riggers who refuse to step down

6 hrs ago | 745 Views

Zimbabwe police buy 4 000 AKs, sniper rifles

6 hrs ago | 783 Views

Mudenda to attend Vimbai Tsvangirai burial

6 hrs ago | 979 Views

Former Bindura mayor bashed over audit report

6 hrs ago | 477 Views

Mnangagwa in first live radio interview

6 hrs ago | 2299 Views

Succession poser for Chamisa's MDC

6 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Confusion reigns over Chinamasa's Air Zimbabwe appointment

6 hrs ago | 839 Views

Harare fly-overs in bad shape: Engineers

6 hrs ago | 519 Views

Police probe robbery victim's source of money

6 hrs ago | 812 Views

Zanu-PF MP 'rejects' MDC official's medical donations

6 hrs ago | 812 Views

Mliswa questions Wadyajena's Lamborghini

6 hrs ago | 1233 Views

Teachers mull another tools down

6 hrs ago | 580 Views

Major boost for Dembare

6 hrs ago | 487 Views

Deny, deflect and divert: Zanu-PF's flawed approach to governings

6 hrs ago | 102 Views

Envoy's daughter duped in tender scam

6 hrs ago | 417 Views

Businessman in nasty divorce

6 hrs ago | 905 Views

Mnangagwa reforms Cabinet

7 hrs ago | 1932 Views

Accept poll results, says Mudenda

7 hrs ago | 454 Views

UN urged to support Zimbabwe sanctions removal

7 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zinara revenues projected to hit $136m

7 hrs ago | 88 Views

'No unresolved political questions in Zimbabwe'

7 hrs ago | 122 Views

Chiwenga in ICU

7 hrs ago | 3543 Views

ZRP to change name

7 hrs ago | 1878 Views

Local content threshold set at 80%

7 hrs ago | 139 Views

'Write to unite Zimbabweans'

7 hrs ago | 126 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days