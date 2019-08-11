Sports / Local
PHOTOS: Bosso gets new kit
Highlanders division one outfit Bosso 90 has a new kit courtesy of a donation by the team's UK chapter in collaboration with the Dumisani Foundation.
"We are glad to unveil the new kit for Bosso 90 presented to the club by the UK Chapter in collaboration with the Dumisani Foundation.
The kit is the second from the chapter in two years for our juniors, and is a result of continuous conversations between the Club and the Chapter," said Highlanders in a statement.
The kit was handed over to Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube at the Bosso offices in Bulawayo.
