Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Local

Philip Chiyangwa banned for life...Warriors disbanded

by Mandla Ndlovu
36 secs ago | Views
Reports from Harare indicate that the Zimbabwe Football Association has disbanded the  Warriors national team and banned slapped a life ban on the maverick businessman Philip Chiyangwa and his former deputy Omega Sibanda.

The Warriors team was disbanded from the technical to the players.
 
Soccer 24 has reported that the decision was made at an Executive Meeting on Wednesday after recommendations from the Technical and Development Committee. The association says the aim to dissolve the entire team is the need for reconstruction.

It is further said that players with a questionable commitment to national duty shall not be considered for any selection in the future.

More details to follow….



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

LIVE: MDC address nation on August 16 protest

1 hr ago | 1887 Views

Blaming Mthuli Ncube for the crumbling Zimbabwe economy is totally wrong

3 mins ago | 3 Views

ZANU PF getting ready for 2023 elections

19 mins ago | 64 Views

Of enemies of democracy and lovers of money

24 mins ago | 66 Views

Nick Mangwana says Chamisa has penchant for violence

35 mins ago | 231 Views

Jacob Zuma to deliver Joshua Nkomo lecture series

40 mins ago | 228 Views

LIVE: MDC address nation on August 16 protest

1 hr ago | 1887 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe doctors go on strike

3 hrs ago | 4223 Views

PHOTOS: Bosso gets new kit

3 hrs ago | 1196 Views

CIOs abduct and torture MDC actictivists

3 hrs ago | 2647 Views

South Africa court says illegal foreigners should be deported

4 hrs ago | 2176 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga rebuts Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 2807 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa must be remembered

6 hrs ago | 994 Views

'Diasporans must help with re-engagement' ordered Mnangagwa - and lie you denied all 3 m of them a vote

7 hrs ago | 1610 Views

Tendai Biti already owns 'Mnangagwa' diplomatic passport

7 hrs ago | 4123 Views

Events at Mthuli Ncube's ministry disturbing

7 hrs ago | 3651 Views

MDC readies for provincial demos

7 hrs ago | 3063 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa implored to talk

7 hrs ago | 3528 Views

Mnangagwa commits to pamper military

7 hrs ago | 1681 Views

Zimbabwe MPs pressured to declare assets

7 hrs ago | 510 Views

Zimbabwe in new wave of price increases

7 hrs ago | 2025 Views

So Mnangagwa will finally Resign?

7 hrs ago | 7317 Views

Zifa delay coach appointment

7 hrs ago | 672 Views

Beitbridge accident death toll rises

7 hrs ago | 1256 Views

Council dolls stands to fallen hero's spouses

7 hrs ago | 381 Views

'MDC MPs' passports snub a publicity stunt'

7 hrs ago | 647 Views

Good Samaritan stabbed to death

7 hrs ago | 993 Views

Bulawayo City Council suspends water rationing

7 hrs ago | 325 Views

Bulawayo Town Clerk's 'hands are clean'

7 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Bosso defender undergoes surgery

7 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign medical bills drain $400 million annually

7 hrs ago | 217 Views

Council to penalise water wasters

7 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zimbabwe poised for high lithium export dividends

7 hrs ago | 282 Views

No Zupco fare hike

7 hrs ago | 596 Views

6 die in Nkayi Road kombi crash

7 hrs ago | 547 Views

Violence, anarchy will not solve Zimbabwe's problems

7 hrs ago | 801 Views

Mnangagwa promises Zimbabweans a better tomorrow

7 hrs ago | 523 Views

Reverend Msindo tears into Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 3199 Views

Fake documents syndicate ring leader walks into police trap

7 hrs ago | 1231 Views

EXPOSED: Hwende holds Mnangagwa's red passport

7 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Sikhala implicated in assault case

7 hrs ago | 456 Views

Zesa scales down load-shedding

7 hrs ago | 844 Views

Zimbabwe to adopt military salary concept soon

7 hrs ago | 1324 Views

All You Require To Know About Terpene Diluents and Flavorless Thickener

8 hrs ago | 142 Views

'MDC fails to run communications department'

16 hrs ago | 3443 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

17 hrs ago | 411 Views

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

17 hrs ago | 2330 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

18 hrs ago | 3016 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

18 hrs ago | 1782 Views

Chamisa's MDC wary of Zanu-PF skulduggery

18 hrs ago | 1655 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days