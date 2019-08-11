Philip Chiyangwa banned for life...Warriors disbanded

Sports / Local

by Mandla Ndlovu

More details to follow….



Reports from Harare indicate that the Zimbabwe Football Association has disbanded the Warriors national team and banned slapped a life ban on the maverick businessman Philip Chiyangwa and his former deputy Omega Sibanda.The Warriors team was disbanded from the technical to the players.Soccer 24 has reported that the decision was made at an Executive Meeting on Wednesday after recommendations from the Technical and Development Committee. The association says the aim to dissolve the entire team is the need for reconstruction.It is further said that players with a questionable commitment to national duty shall not be considered for any selection in the future.