Sports / Local
PHOTO: Madinda discharged from hospital
10 hrs ago | Views
Photo courtesy of Ezra Tshisa Sibanda
Highlanders Football Club legend Madinda Ndlovu has been discharged from a Botswana hospital where he had been admitted after suffering a stroke weeks ago.
Ndlovu, who is coaching a Botswana premiership outfit Gaborone United, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit before making a recovery.
More to follow...
Ndlovu, who is coaching a Botswana premiership outfit Gaborone United, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit before making a recovery.
More to follow...
Source - Byo24News