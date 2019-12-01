PHOTOS: Tunisian military jet lands in Bulawayo for a CAF match

Sports / Local

by Mandla Ndlovu

A Tunisian Air Force C130J / TS-MTL / Z21122 reportedly landed on the tarmac of Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo on Friday morning.Tunisa's Étoile du Sahel football team arrived in Zimbabwe via the Tunisian Air Force plane to face Platinum FC in the second round of the CAF Champions League.The Étoile Sportive du Sahel, is a sports club from Sousse in the Sahel region of Tunisia, known primarily for its football and basketball team. The club also has sections for handball, volleyball, judo and wrestling.