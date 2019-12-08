Cape Town sevens tourney kicks-off

Sports / Local

by Daniel Itai, Cape Town, South Africa

The HSBC Cape Town sevens pools (men's) are:

Pool A:

Pool B:

Pool C:

Pool D:

The HSBC Cape Town sevens pools (women's) are:

Pool A:

Pool B:

Pool C:

28 teams will from today battle it up in the three day rugby tournament that is composed of 16 men's and 13 women's teams at the Cape Town stadium.Following their 15 - 0 emphatic win over New Zealand which saw them lifting the Dubai sevens trophy a couple of days ago, South Africa's men the "Blitzboks" are the tournament favorites.Blitzboks coach Neil Powell is hoping to bottle the winning formula from the just ended Dubai sevens."This weekend we start at zero again. The players realise that last week's performance will not mean anything this week. We are playing three very capable opponents and will have to be at our very best just to get out of our pool.Japan is a difficult opponent to start against and Fiji and USA were the top two teams in last year's series," said Powell.The first match of the Blitzboks will be against Japan which will take place at 20h03 (CAT). On the other hand South Africa's women team, "Imbokodo" will kick-start their campaign against New Zealand."The ladies are super excited that we have got New Zealand up first, and it's going to be a massive challenge for us.For us in our journey, we have to play the best teams in the world to get better. We are fine and we have 13 fit players," said Imbokodo coach, Paul Delport.South Africa, USA, Fiji and JapanNew Zealand, Argentina, Canada and WalesEngland, France, Spain and ScotlandSamoa, Australia, Ireland and KenyaNew Zealand, Russia, Fiji and South AfricaCanada, France, Spain and BrazilUSA, Australia, England and Ireland