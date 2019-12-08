Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Local

It's three consecutive League titles for FC Platinum

by Daniel Itai, Harare, Zimbabwe
3 hrs ago | Views
Perfect Chikwende's 60th minute goal was enough to give FC Platinum their third consecutive League title after they edged Caps United 1 - 0 at the National Sports stadium earlier on today.

Despite having travelled more than 400km to faceoff against Caps, Platinum dominated much of the first and second half which saw Gift Mbweti, Never Chinyengetere and Perfect Chikwende controlling much of the narrative.

Caps's solid chance at goal came in the 52nd minute when Phenias Bamusi supplied Newman Sianchali with a superb pass who in turn sent it over the bar.

Chikwende's 60th minute goal seemed to have dampened the moral of Caps which ultimately led to them losing the match.
FC Platinum president, George Mawere said he was deeply honoured and humbled to be able to lift the League title for three consecutive seasons.

"As the FC Platinum family, we are profoundly humbled, grateful and extremely ecstatic to once again emerge as winners of Zimbabwe's most sought after tournament, the 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title for the third successive season.

The road to success was not an easy one. We had our fair share of despair and disappointments but these were punctuated by some magnificently breath-taking and unforgettable moments of celebration.

When the going was tough, we remained steadfast in what needed to be done, proving once again that indeed, there is no substitute for hard work and determination.

We also learnt the virtues of patience and humility along the way, which will undoubtedly go a long way in helping us to realize our mission to become a force to reckon with, not only in Zimbabwe but Africa at large.

I would like to once again express my most profound gratitude to Lizwe Sweswe and his technical team for steering the ship home, and former coach Norman Mapeza, who was at the helm of the ship for the past 5 years and at the onset of the season. We are pure Platinum play," said the jovial president.

Apart from FC Platinum, Dynamos and Highlanders are the only other teams that have managed to win the League for three consecutive seasons.

Chapungu, Hwange, Mushowani Stars and TelOne were relegated to Division One whilst Bulawayo City, Cranebone bullets, Tenax and Whawha were promoted into the League.

Source - Daniel Itai, Harare, Zimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Liquid deploys FREE WiFi at all Zim universities

36 mins ago | 47 Views

Chiwenga grabs children from Mary

2 hrs ago | 1376 Views

Chamisa urges Chiwenga to repent

2 hrs ago | 860 Views

Welshman Ncube rubbishes Mphoko claims

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

Chamisa hits back at 'thief' Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 813 Views

More agony for Dembare

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Mthuli Ncube promises to get tough

2 hrs ago | 421 Views

Pressure mounts on NSSA board

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zanu-PF: We will rule through hook or crook

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Businessman loses property over debt

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Another Tsholotsho top official fired

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Chamisa speaks on National Dialogue agenda

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

Chief Ndiweni latest

2 hrs ago | 457 Views

Mnangagwa's govt establishes 3 000 'bush' bakeries

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zozibini and decolonial aesthetics

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa angles for 5m votes

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Women ready to deliver Zanu-PF victory

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

We are living in a prison

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mnangagwa warns bureaucrats

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Chamisa launches a scathing attack on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 383 Views

Marry Chiwenga externalised US$1m

3 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zambia lifts eleventh Cosafa title

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Undocumented children allowed to get education in SA

3 hrs ago | 436 Views

Jonathan Moyo speaks on bombing of Daily News

4 hrs ago | 1365 Views

ZANU PF under fire over Ndebele language

4 hrs ago | 1947 Views

Heed President's message, says Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 761 Views

Indian investors flock to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 712 Views

Government establishes 3 000 community bakeries

6 hrs ago | 322 Views

Man in trouble for looting $29K groceries at supermarket

6 hrs ago | 832 Views

New guest house for Bulawayo opened

6 hrs ago | 817 Views

Mnangagwa's grandfather served in King Lobengula's army: load of nonsense!

6 hrs ago | 1460 Views

Mnangagwa signs Consumer Protection Bill

7 hrs ago | 925 Views

Play time is over, says Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 821 Views

Zimbabwe starts reaping from Special Economic Zones

7 hrs ago | 232 Views

Chapungu relegated after draw with Bosso

7 hrs ago | 431 Views

Bone and ligament clinic a welcome development

7 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mary Chiwenga arrested for faking marriage to General Chiwenga

8 hrs ago | 5683 Views

Chiwenga warns corrupt Zanu-PF bigwigs

18 hrs ago | 3338 Views

Mliswa hosts Norton Xmas bash

18 hrs ago | 1047 Views

'Your (UK PM) focus is Brexit, mine is reforms' said Mnangagwa - 1 month, Brexit done; reforms, never ever

18 hrs ago | 1283 Views

New doctors association launched in Harare

18 hrs ago | 2811 Views

Mnangagwa warns against hoarding subsidised commodities

18 hrs ago | 930 Views

FC Platinum crowned 2019 Castle Lager PSL Champions

18 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Mnangagwa ally says, 'We've thieves among us'

19 hrs ago | 2423 Views

BREAKING: Mary Chiwenga arrested

19 hrs ago | 8622 Views

Zimbabweans in South Africa send a Christmas message

20 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Mnangagwa vows Zimbabwe will 'never, never' dollarise again

20 hrs ago | 961 Views

Jonathan Moyo blasts Malema, EFF

20 hrs ago | 3068 Views

'Compulsory National Youth Service training for civil servants to be introduced'

22 hrs ago | 2212 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days