It's three consecutive League titles for FC Platinum

Sports / Local

by Daniel Itai, Harare, Zimbabwe

Perfect Chikwende's 60th minute goal was enough to give FC Platinum their third consecutive League title after they edged Caps United 1 - 0 at the National Sports stadium earlier on today.Despite having travelled more than 400km to faceoff against Caps, Platinum dominated much of the first and second half which saw Gift Mbweti, Never Chinyengetere and Perfect Chikwende controlling much of the narrative.Caps's solid chance at goal came in the 52nd minute when Phenias Bamusi supplied Newman Sianchali with a superb pass who in turn sent it over the bar.Chikwende's 60th minute goal seemed to have dampened the moral of Caps which ultimately led to them losing the match.FC Platinum president, George Mawere said he was deeply honoured and humbled to be able to lift the League title for three consecutive seasons."As the FC Platinum family, we are profoundly humbled, grateful and extremely ecstatic to once again emerge as winners of Zimbabwe's most sought after tournament, the 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title for the third successive season.The road to success was not an easy one. We had our fair share of despair and disappointments but these were punctuated by some magnificently breath-taking and unforgettable moments of celebration.When the going was tough, we remained steadfast in what needed to be done, proving once again that indeed, there is no substitute for hard work and determination.We also learnt the virtues of patience and humility along the way, which will undoubtedly go a long way in helping us to realize our mission to become a force to reckon with, not only in Zimbabwe but Africa at large.I would like to once again express my most profound gratitude to Lizwe Sweswe and his technical team for steering the ship home, and former coach Norman Mapeza, who was at the helm of the ship for the past 5 years and at the onset of the season. We are pure Platinum play," said the jovial president.Apart from FC Platinum, Dynamos and Highlanders are the only other teams that have managed to win the League for three consecutive seasons.Chapungu, Hwange, Mushowani Stars and TelOne were relegated to Division One whilst Bulawayo City, Cranebone bullets, Tenax and Whawha were promoted into the League.