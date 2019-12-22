Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Local

BREAKING: Highlanders FC dumped by coach

by Mandla Ndlovu
22 Dec 2019 at 14:08hrs | Views
Online publication Zimlive has reported that Highlanders coach Pieter de Jongh says he is leaving the club on December 31 for new challenges.

Nhlanhla Dube, the Highlanders chief executive officer had told the media over the weekend that a fresh deal has been made available to De Jongh and it was now up to him and his handlers to make a decision.

"A new contract has been discussed and offered. It is now with the coach and his people for final consideration,'' Dube was quoted saying.

De Jongh presided over 11 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches for Highlanders since he came in on a four-month deal at the end of September. He won four, drew five and lost one. His biggest achievement was winning the Chibuku Super Cup where he was in charge of Bosso's four matches in the competition, with a 1-0 triumph over Ngezi Platinum Stars in the final.

More details to follow…



Source - Byo24News

