Zim coach eyes quadrangular series final

Sports / Local

by Daniel Itai

Zimbabwe's U19 cricket coach Prosper Utseya, has set his eyes on the final of the ongoing ODI quadrangular series in South Africa.

To date Zimbabwe has lost two matches, firstly to New Zealand on Friday by two runs and on Sunday to India by 89 runs.Today, Utseya will be looking at changing the narrative as his team tussles it off with South Africa at the Kingsmead stadium at 09h30 (CAT)."We hope to win the match with a good net run-rate so we can give ourselves a chance to be in the final. We have trained hard for it," said Utseya.In another encounter, New Zealand and India will faceoff at the Chatsworth Stadium at 09h30.South Africa U19 Squad: Manje Levert, Andrew Louw, Jonathan Bird, Luke Beaufort, Khanya Cotani(w), Bryce Parsons(c), Jack Lees, Pheko Moletsane, Merrick Brett, Achille Cloete, Mondli Khumalo, Odirile Modimokoane, Tyrese Karelse, Tiaan van Vuuren, Gerald Coetzee.Zimbabwe U19 Squad: Milton Shumba, Wesley Madhevere, Emmanuel Bawa, Dion Myers(c), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Taurayi Tugwete, Dane Schadendorf, Gareth Chirawu(w), Nkosilathi Nungu, Dylan Grant, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Samuel Ruwisi, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim, Privilege Chesa, Brandon James, Luke Oldknow.