Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Local

Zim coach eyes quadrangular series final

by Daniel Itai
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe's U19 cricket coach Prosper Utseya, has set his eyes on the final of the ongoing ODI quadrangular series in South Africa.


To date Zimbabwe has lost two matches, firstly to New Zealand on Friday by two runs and on Sunday to India by 89 runs.

Today, Utseya will be looking at changing the narrative as his team tussles it off with South Africa at the Kingsmead stadium at 09h30 (CAT).

"We hope to win the match with a good  net run-rate so we can give ourselves a chance to be in the  final. We have  trained hard for it," said Utseya.

In another encounter, New Zealand and India will faceoff at the Chatsworth Stadium at 09h30.

South Africa U19 Squad: Manje Levert, Andrew Louw, Jonathan Bird, Luke Beaufort, Khanya Cotani(w), Bryce Parsons(c), Jack Lees, Pheko Moletsane, Merrick Brett, Achille Cloete, Mondli Khumalo, Odirile Modimokoane, Tyrese Karelse, Tiaan van Vuuren, Gerald Coetzee.

Zimbabwe U19 Squad: Milton Shumba, Wesley Madhevere, Emmanuel Bawa, Dion Myers(c), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Taurayi Tugwete, Dane Schadendorf, Gareth Chirawu(w), Nkosilathi Nungu, Dylan Grant, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Samuel Ruwisi, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim, Privilege Chesa, Brandon James, Luke Oldknow.

Source - Daniel Itai at the Kingsmead stadium in Durban

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Iran Guard leader threatens to 'set ablaze' US-backed places

32 mins ago | 133 Views

UEFA president pledges to promote Zimbabwe

50 mins ago | 104 Views

Coltart mourns death of former Agric minister Norman

59 mins ago | 273 Views

We cannot allow Chartered Accountants (CA)s to continue killing our companies

1 hr ago | 563 Views

'We will not become part of any efforts to light a fire' - Pakistan reacts to US, Iran conflict

10 hrs ago | 1780 Views

Kenya arrests three men for trying to breach British army camp

10 hrs ago | 871 Views

Open letter to Matemadanda

10 hrs ago | 2205 Views

271 border jumpers nabbed

10 hrs ago | 2039 Views

Rainfall expected to improve

11 hrs ago | 3222 Views

Breaking: Zim Parks Rangers found dead after encounter with Zambian poachers

11 hrs ago | 4026 Views

Police open fire at motorist

14 hrs ago | 4209 Views

Mnangagwa abusing Amendment Bill to consolidate power

15 hrs ago | 1546 Views

High Court orders Mujuru to compensate Dubai company

17 hrs ago | 1976 Views

Traders reject Zimbabwe dollar

17 hrs ago | 4252 Views

Zapu finally announces congress dates

17 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Military will not allow Mnangagwa to negotiate outside POLAD though he needs strong political advisory

17 hrs ago | 4242 Views

First minister of Agriculture Denis Norman dies

17 hrs ago | 2200 Views

Zimbabwe records spike in fish sales

17 hrs ago | 1080 Views

BREAKING: Marry Chiwenga granted $50 000 bail

18 hrs ago | 6076 Views

BREAKING: Indian embassy goes up inflames

19 hrs ago | 3250 Views

First lady Auxilia Mnangagwa trending on Twitter eating isitshwala with vegetables

19 hrs ago | 7134 Views

POLAD clueless - MRP

21 hrs ago | 1711 Views

Maize imports stepped up to beat shortages

21 hrs ago | 1285 Views

'Will send army to beat you if cause drought' Freudian slip from man of blood - still here cometh change

22 hrs ago | 1930 Views

President Mnangagwa should get his ducks in a row

22 hrs ago | 2050 Views

ZRP shot a vendor hides the case

22 hrs ago | 1916 Views

'Mnangagwa is legitimate president' says MDC leader - chastise rigged election deniers, slap them with sanction

22 hrs ago | 2592 Views

Chitungwiza businesses construct ZRP base to help curb crime

22 hrs ago | 721 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days