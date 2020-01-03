Zimbabwe bags bronze at ODI quadrangular series

Sports / Local

by Daniel Itai

Yesterday Zimbabwe's U19 cricket team managed to finish third at the just ended ODI quadrangular series that was being held in South Africa.New Zealand won the toss and decided to bat first, however, Zimbabwe's bowlers did not allow New Zealand to go very far as they were all bowled out 198/10 with one over remaining.With three balls remaining, Zimbabwe won the match 199/8. Meanwhile, India were crowned the series' champions after they defeated South Africa by 69 runs.Prosper Utseya, Zimbabwe's coach was happy with the result, "I am delighted by the two back to back wins.They were able to hold their nerves in a pressure situation, the second time round, there is still need to improve on losing wickets in key moments," said Utseya.The Zimbabwean coach further highlighted that the team would remain in camp in preparation for the World cup which will start on the 17th of this month."We are not going back to Zimbabwe, we are scheduled to play England and India in three days time.This is the team we will use for the World cup, should we play to our potential we can progress to all the stages of the World cup.As head coach, I am grateful and its a privilege to be leading the squad in the World cup tournament. We urge our cricket supporters to come in their numbers and support us."Zimbabwe will start their World cup campaign against Bangladesh on the 18th of January at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom.16 teams will be vying for the World cup gong. Zimbabwe is in group C together with Bangladesh, Pakistan and Scotland.