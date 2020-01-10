BCC ecstasy over CAF's approval of BF

Sports / Local

by Stephen Jakes

Bulawayo City council is ecstasy over the decision by CAF to grant the use of the Barbourfields stadium for the CAF games.This is contained in the latest council minutes."The Director of Housing and Community Services reported that the department was in receipt of a letter dated 1 December 2019 from the General Secretary of Confederation Africane De Football (CAF) in connection with the state of Council stadia particularly Barbourfields Stadium," reads the minutes."This letter was in reference to the stadium inspection visit conducted by the same and a lot of recommendations to be carried out had been raised."The minutes states that the City was very happy that the stadium had received an exceptional approval for use in CAF matches amongst the stadia inspected."The approval however came with a lot of obligations, responsibilities and requirements as there were a lot of equipment and renovations required to meet CAF expectations," reads the minutes."There was need to seek professional expertise and guidance on how to comply with the listed requirements.Thereafter, these would be costed to ensure the works were properly funded."The minutes states that the City was very committed to attending to the snags list issues and would also welcome any assistance and partnerships in this regard."In terms of Councils our long term vision Bulawayo was poised to offer World class sporting facilities and become the City of choice in hosting such competitions as well as athletics, swimming and other sporting facilities," reads the minutes."As the department value the socioeconomic benefits associated with such competitions, the City will endeavour to look for resources to ensure our stadia as well as other sporting facilities were compliant."Director of Housing and Community Services explained that CAF had sent in its inspectors to Zimbabwe."Among other stadiums in the Country, Babourfields Stadium was approved for CAF games. There were recommendations made by the inspectors for further improvements," reads the minutes.