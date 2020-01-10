Man arrested for possession of stolen car battery

Sports / Local

by Stephen Jakes

A MAN from Emganwini suburb in Bulawayo appeared in court charged with possession of property suspected to have been stolen.This was after he was found in possession of a car battery worth $800.Hebert Chuma (25) appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Lizwe Jamela.He was not asked to plead to possession of stolen property.Chuma was remanded in custody to January 27.The court was told that on January 13 at around 5am, at corner 14th Avenue and Hebert Chitepo street in Bulawayo, Chuma was stopped and searched by police officers who were on patrol.He was found in possession of Suncreate car battery. Upon interviewed by police officers Chuma failed to account for the battery leading to his arrest.Chuma had complaints against the five police officers who arrested him saying they assaulted him using button sticks all over his body.He sustained serious injuries as he appeared in court with swollen face and had difficulties in walking.