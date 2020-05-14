Latest News Editor's Choice


Ex-West Ham coach eyes Bosso

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FORMER West Ham academy and Kenya's Gor Mahia gaffer Hassan Oktay says he is eyeing the Highlanders head coach post should Mark Harrison fail to return to lead the Bulawayo side.

Highlanders suspended Harrison's contract last week as they were struggling to keep up with his salary during the COVID-19-induced lockdown where business is generally low. Bosso hope that the Briton will resume his duties when the league starts.

Their move was hailed as a good cost-cutting measure in the midst of a pandemic that has stopped the flow of revenue to the club, which has already lost the NetOne sponsorship package. England-based Turkish mentor, Oktay is seeing an opportunity occasioned by Harrison' temporary departure.

"I had a good time at Gor Mahia, we won the league and domestic cup and also made it to the quarter-finals of the Confederation Cup. The win against Zamalek and Algeria's were the best memories," he said.

"I am now looking for a new opportunity and have been talking to clubs in Ethiopia, Zambia, South Africa and Botswana. Working in Zimbabwe at Highlanders will be a welcome challenge."

Oktay (46), who holds a Uefa A coach-ing badge helped Gor Mahia with the 2018/2019 Kenyan league title. He also helped them clinch the Kenyan domestic shield in the same year. He took them to the Caf Confederation Cup quarter finals and the quarter finals of the regional Cecafa Cup in Kigali. He is a former West Ham academy coach, who ha coached in England, Thai land and Kenya.

Highlanders rely on w wishers to finance the coach's salary which is paid in US dollars.


Source - newsday

