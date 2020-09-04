Highlanders legend Luphahla dies

Sports / Local

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS legend, Willie Luphahla, popularly known as Matholwane during his playing days has died.Luphahla died in Bulawayo yesterday morning at the age of 64 after a lengthy illness. Indications are that he will be laid to rest tomorrow in the city. His family has a rich history with Highlanders. His late father, George Luphahla is a former Bosso president.Albert Magagula, who shares the same mother with Willie is an ex-Highlanders chairman, a post he held from 1963 until 1966 and then served as team manager for two years after that.According to his older brother Kynot, who is also a former Bosso player, Willie started off at Bosso in the juniors in 1966 before he broke into the first team in 1971.He retired in 1976 because of a broken right leg. Luphahla played for Highlanders at the same time with the likes of Douglas Mloyi, Barry Daka (late), Tymon Mabaleka, Lawrence Phiri, Josiah Nxumalo, Tommy Masuku (late) and Billy Sibanda. Those who watched Luphahla during his playing days described him as one of the finest midfielders to come out of Highlanders. His exploits in the middle of the park are put in the same bracket as those of the also late duo of Willard Khumalo as well as Benjamin Nkonjera.Luphahla is survived by three children and four grandchildren. Mourners are gathered at P71 Mzilikazi.