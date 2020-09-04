Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Local

'No coaching vacancy at Highlanders'

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS have refuted rumours that they are head-hunting a coach to replace Mark Harrison. Harrison's salary was being paid by unnamed club members, who are reportedly running the show at Bosso, including deciding which players the club should sign.

The nomadic Briton, who had stints with Caps United and Harare City on the local scene, penned a two-year agreement with Bosso, but only took charge of one official match, the Castle Challenge Cup that Bosso lost 0-2 to FC Platinum, before all sporting activities were grounded by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

Bosso and Harrison then reached a mutual understanding under which the coach returned to Britain since the club could not be paying his salary while there was no football activity.

Sources told Chronicle Sport that the benefactors had decided against retaining Harrison to head the Highlanders dugout and were instead looking for a local coach to take up that responsibility.

A number of names have been touted as possible Bosso head coaches should Harrison not be retained, with current assistant coaches Mandla ''Lulu'' Mpofu and Bekithemba ''Super'' Ndlovu remaining as assistants.

However, Highlanders public relations officer Ronald Moyo vehemently denied the rumours, saying the status quo remained unchanged and Harrison would resume his duties once the authorities issue a Covid-19 all-clear sign.

"No, we are not (looking for a coach)," said Moyo yesterday.

He said painful lessons from the past had been learnt, hence their decision to allow him to return home instead of accumulating a clearly avoidable debt.

"The position hasn't changed from what we and the coach said when he left. We will definitely engage him to come back in the event that we find adequate funding for his upkeep. Having learnt from our previous mistake as a club, we want to live within our means. We want to try and avoid a scenario where the club finds itself sinking in debt again. As we said when the coach left, resources permitting, coach Mark Harrison will definitely come back to continue the project he had started. A decision will be made and communicated either way," said Moyo.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

South Africa has no capacity to make demands on Zimbabwean internal affairs.

3 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Mnangagwa reaches out to political foes

3 hrs ago | 2349 Views

Khupe's MDC sharpens swords against Mwonzora

4 hrs ago | 2540 Views

Zanu-PF threatens ministers

4 hrs ago | 3064 Views

PHOTOS: Soldier killers gunned down

4 hrs ago | 3700 Views

Charamba torches a storm by 'insulting' a South African journalist

4 hrs ago | 2447 Views

Farm workers angry with Mnangagwa over compensation

4 hrs ago | 712 Views

New promotion criterion riles police officers

4 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Schools demand US dollar fees

4 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Zanu-PF to conduct DCC elections under secret ballot

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Chamisa regains Gwanda

4 hrs ago | 1738 Views

Strive Masiyiwa acquires Standard Bank's data centre

4 hrs ago | 1276 Views

'Mnangagwa lacks sincerity to resolve Gukurahundi conflict'

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

Gukurahundi survivors demand answers from Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zimbabwe business opts for US dollars as base currency

4 hrs ago | 404 Views

'Zanu-PF lite' can't bring better Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 277 Views

The world has lost patience with Zimbabwe's 'Crocodile'

4 hrs ago | 546 Views

Only court can stop us, says Zec

4 hrs ago | 576 Views

Zhuwao spurned Chiwenga attempts to get him support Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 960 Views

Zimbabwe army revenges for the shooting of 2 soldiers

4 hrs ago | 816 Views

Zanu-PF to set up social media teams

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

Telecoms sector reviews tariffs to hedge inflationary pressures

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimbabwe to reduce quarantine period to 2 days

4 hrs ago | 526 Views

US$100 million gold smuggled out of Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

New normal in schools

4 hrs ago | 530 Views

Chiwenga visits injured soldiers

4 hrs ago | 1698 Views

Zimra tightens screws at Beitbridge

4 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Chamisa's MDC just playing to gallery

4 hrs ago | 271 Views

Mthuli Ncube admits Zimbabwe economy under negative growth

4 hrs ago | 296 Views

Ace Magashule to lead Ramaphosa's delegation to Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 2833 Views

+30,000 voters reject Khupe MPs

14 hrs ago | 5637 Views

Sikhala approaches High Court

14 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Mnangagwa promises funds for Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 1634 Views

Uncle Tom says Sadc should do more to end Zimbabwe crises

14 hrs ago | 998 Views

Chamisa must play a more active Statesman like role

14 hrs ago | 2451 Views

Mugabe, a year on

14 hrs ago | 623 Views

The Dialogue

20 hrs ago | 2159 Views

Mugabe death anniversary

22 hrs ago | 2298 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days