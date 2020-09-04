Bosso Chair queries income parity

Sports / Local

by Daniel Itai, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

With the notion of equal pay in the global football fraternity gaining momentum, Highlanders "Bosso" F.C Chairperson, Kenneth Mhlope is not optimistic that this will happen anytime soon in Zimbabwe.Although the women's side has achieved more as evidenced by their numerous regional, continental and international tournaments they have qualified for and at times begging silverware, women footballers are still paid and treated far less than men."It is unfortunate that women's football is not yet developed to a level that it is attractive to sponsors and spectators.While it is desirable for gender equality and equity to bring women's football earnings to the same level as the men's game, it is still a long way there and much has to be done to develop the commercial and spectator appetite for the woman's game. For these reasons it is not feasible in the Zimbabwean context," said Mhlope.COVID-19 has also worsened the economic woes of professional footballers in the country as the play of football is still suspended.@danielItai_zw