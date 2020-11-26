Bosso to train in Dembare colours

Sports / Local

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS on Friday officially launched their new kit to be used in the period 2020/21, which is being supplied by On the Ball Looks on a three year arrangement.Bosso and OTB Looks have entered into a three year deal worth US$300 000. OTB Looks also signed a similar arrangement with Dynamos. In terms of the agreement, OTB Looks will provide Highlanders with match kits, training kits and match regalia.There was some excitement when some Highlanders players paraded the new Bosso kit with the return of the club's traditional black and white stripe, one of the talking points at the colourful ceremony was the peppermint green training kit. Highlanders fans who were following the proceedings on social media however felt that the colour is blue instead that is synonymous with Bosso rivals Dynamos.Highlanders chief executive officer, Nhlanhla Dube sought to explain why the Bosso playing kit still had the NetOne logo when the mobile network operator terminated the sponsorship arrangement with the club at the end of April. Since there is still a chance that Highlanders might play football before the end of the year, Dube said it was imperative that they respect the sponsorship deal with NetOne until the conclusion of 2020."Don't be confused by the branding on the chest of the kit, we are not through with 2020, so the branding is still the branding of our outgoing partners who are NetOne but next year you will see the same kit taken over by a different branding. We were meant to play football this year and we were playing football with chest branding, so that is not yet over, we might be playing football before the end of the year, so we need to respect that," said Dube.Replica shirts of the playing kits should be available in the coming weeks, which should come as excitement to Highlanders fans who have been yearning for fan regalia which was not provided for in the arrangement Bosso had with Roar, their previous kit supplier. Announcements should be made soon where Bosso fans can purchase the replica shirts from.