Bosso to hold elections, AGM

by Staff reporter
HIGHLANDERS will go ahead with its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and elections due next year despite the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

Gatherings of more than 100 people are banned and Highlanders' AGM usually attracts more than that number.

Highlanders board chairman, Luke Mnkandla said while they are cognisant of the Covid-19 pandemic, they believe they are constitutionally obligated to hold the events.

He said the institution will respect the constitution and adhere to it but will take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of their members.

"The constitution demands that we host the elections next year and we stand guided by that document.

"Likewise, we also intend hosting the AGM.

"We know we are not in the normal times but we feel the situation at the moment does not warrant that we cancel these two important events," said Mnkandla.

He said they are making plans to ensure they implement the necessary precautions for the events to proceed smoothly adding they will adhere to any regulations set by Government.

Mnkandla said they will be assessing the situation and announce measurers they will take towards the holding of the two events.

Highlanders were forced to cancel their mid-year general meeting that is usually held in July due to lockdown restrictions that had been in place at the time.

Three executive committee posts' terms are coming to an end next year with that of chairman, Kenneth Mhlophe, secretary-general, Israel Moyo and committee member, Wisdom Mabhena.

Mhlophe and Moyo are eligible for re-election as they have served one term while Mabhena has completed two terms and the club's constitution does not permit him to contest again.

While nominations are more than a month away, there is already jockeying for positions although some have been coy about taking part in the elections.

Mhlophe could find himself being challenged by life member, Anderson Ncube, who said he is yet to make any firm commitment towards contesting although remains open to taking part in the elections.

Former chairman, Themba Ndlela who was being touted as one of those set to challenge Mhlophe dismissed the rumours saying after having served in that post he believes in leadership renewal and would not contest.

"No, I'm not contesting I was there before and I believe new people should take over to avoid stagnation and also allow new ideas to come up. I am only available to offer advice not seek a post," he said.

Moyo is likely to face a challenge from Bheki Khanye if he seeks re-election.

Khanye said he was approached by some members asking him to run for the post and is considering throwing his name into the hat.

Bheka Sibanda, who recently donated to the juniors' staff, has indicated he is willing to fill in Mabhena's shoes and is likely to face a challenge from Mgcini Mafu, who last year was among soccer fans that travelled to Egypt with the Warriors.

Source - sundaynews

Most Popular In 7 Days