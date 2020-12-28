Chicken Inn hold on to Chirinda

Sports / Local

by Staff reporter

CHICKEN Inn will reject any advances for their striker Obriel Chirinda amid reports he is targeted by a number of clubs including neighbours Highlanders.Chirinda, a former Young Warriors striker, who is part of the senior national team's African Nations Championship (Chan) squad, is said to be on the radar of Highlanders, who are short of strikers after losing Prince Dube and Tinashe Makanda.Chicken Inn secretary Tavengwa Hara yesterday warned local clubs who are interested in Chirinda that the player is not for sale."Chirinda is still our player. He is contracted to Chicken Inn and we are not going to release him. Actually the coaches are building the squad for 2021 season around Chirinda so there is no way we will part with him," Hara said.Last year Chirinda trained with Highlanders in pre-season and indications were that he could join the Bulawayo giants but the move failed to materialise as the Gamecocks managed to lure him back.Highlanders' newly-appointed coach Mandla Mpofu on Monday said he will definitely be replacing the four players lost in the year with big names.Bosso had pinned their hopes on Mitchelle Katsvairo but the former Kaizer Chiefs player also left in a huff to join Botswana side Township Rollers after playing only one competitive match for Highlanders.The Bulawayo giants also lost midifielder Brian Banda while sources also claim that winger Cleopas Kapupurika is also in the departure lounge.They have made one signing so far ahead of the start of the new season next year, bringing in former FC Platinum midfielder Winston Mhango.Following the departure of Dube and Makanda, Highlanders have been left thin upfront with veteran Mkhokheli Dube and Ray Lunga only the recognised strikers in the squad.