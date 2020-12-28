Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa will not be removed by demonstrations and social media activism

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said his Zanu-PF government would not be removed from power by demonstrations and social media activism.

Addressing central committee members, Mnangagwa said the party had neutralised efforts by opposition political forces to distabilise government through demonstrations and social media.

"In unity, we triumphed against the clandestine machinations and onslaught from our detractors which manifested through social media platforms and foiled demonstrations," Mnangagwa said.

Mnangagwa is accused of using brute force to silence critics, including deployment of soldiers on unarmed civilians. Over 20 people have been killed by soldiers deployed to quell protests since August 1, 2018.

Social media campaign #ZimbabweLivesMatter also forced South Africa to intervene in the affairs of the country in July this year.

Mnangagwa accused non-governmental organisations and foreign governments of peddling a regime change agenda in the country.

"As we go into the New Year, let us remain vigilant and alive to the unrelenting and nefarious neo-colonial agenda being pursued by some foreign governments through opposition parties, non-governmental organisations, opportunistic individuals and dubious organisations to discredit our country, reverse the gains of our hard-won independence and retard or slow down our developmental trajectory," Mnangangwa said.

On July 31, a planned anti-corruption demonstration was swiftly blocked by soldiers and police under the guise of enforcing COVID-19 regulations to seal off the central business district.

Those seen as instigators of the demonstrations were arrested and still have pending court cases, including Jacob Ngarivhume, Job Sikhala and Hopewell Chin'ono.

Government is now pushing for a new law that will bar private players from engaging or negotiating with foreign governments.

Source - newsday

