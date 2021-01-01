Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Local

Jailed Artuz leader granted bail pending appeal

by Staff reporter
14 hrs ago | Views
Sheila Chisirimhuru, the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz)'s Masvingo provincial gender welfare secretary, who was sentenced to 16 months in prison over a peaceful salary protest held last July, has been granted bail at the High Court pending appeal against both sentence and conviction.

Magistrate Mbonisi Ndlovu handed down the sentence on December 18 and she spent Christmas and New Year holidays behind bars after her appeal at the lower court was quashed.

Her co-accused, Artuz president Obert Masaraure was acquitted.

They were being charged with violating section 37 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9:23) for "participating in a gathering with intent to cause public violence, breach of peace or bigotry".

Chisirimhuru (53), a widowed teacher, denied the charges.

Her lawyer Martin Mureri said the magistrate erred as the demonstration was peaceful, permissible according to the Constitution and the sentence did not take into consideration other options like a fine or community service.

Masvingo High Court judge Justice Neville Wamambo yesterday ended Chisirimhuru's 19-day incarceration, saying her appeal had prospects of success.

Justice Wamambo ordered her to pay $2 000, reside at her given address and report once every last Friday of the month at Masvingo Central Police Station and not to interfere with State witnesses.

In her appeal, she pleaded that she was the breadwinner and had children to look after.

Her jailing courted local and international condemnation among trade unionists and civic society activists who argued that the State was criminalising trade unionism.

Teachers are demanding at least US$520 a month.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

COVID-19 hit US citizens warned against travelling to Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Massacre in Dar

4 hrs ago | 1238 Views

How to lead in the era of remote teams

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

How mobile casinos are gaining popularity in developing nations

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

Chiwenga's total lockdown challenged in court

4 hrs ago | 1896 Views

Rains leave trail of destruction

5 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Bushiri has the last laugh, court rules against his arrest

5 hrs ago | 2607 Views

Dennis Wilson dies

5 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Vehicle licensing to continue, says Zinara

5 hrs ago | 659 Views

Foul play: 5 FC Platinum players test 'positive' for Covid-19

5 hrs ago | 456 Views

Bosso nominations now open

5 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bolamba Culture Birds calls for dancers

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

US$14 million plant to kick off

5 hrs ago | 283 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals buckle under Covid-19 strain

5 hrs ago | 265 Views

Security guard 'killed' on mango tree

6 hrs ago | 959 Views

DJ Fantan, Levels, Dhama jailed

6 hrs ago | 660 Views

Are we set for a wide open Premier League title race?

7 hrs ago | 231 Views

Premier League Relegation: Are two teams doomed already?

7 hrs ago | 214 Views

Man killed in late night bicycle and scotch-cart collision

11 hrs ago | 2139 Views

Baby was not killed and was not hit by a baton stick, claims police

11 hrs ago | 3376 Views

Zimbabwe to prosecute traveller using fake COVID-19 certificates

14 hrs ago | 2081 Views

Botswana sets currency to lose value faster in 2021

14 hrs ago | 2676 Views

Chamisa's MP blasts Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 2624 Views

MDC Alliance remains a cry baby

14 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Is Mwonzora a Zanu-PF proxy?

14 hrs ago | 1888 Views

How does HE take leave during such a crisis?

14 hrs ago | 966 Views

Thousands of Zimbabweans stranded at Beitbridge Border Post

14 hrs ago | 1493 Views

Lockdown hits exam classes

14 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Journalists' old cards still valid, says ZMC

14 hrs ago | 121 Views

'Level 4 lockdown will cripple economy'

14 hrs ago | 872 Views

Mutare town clerk Maligwa dies

14 hrs ago | 1105 Views

No water supply to Binga despite settling part of Zinwa debt

14 hrs ago | 143 Views

Mark Ngwazi poised for sungura throne

14 hrs ago | 473 Views

Lockdown without safety nets difficult to observe

14 hrs ago | 314 Views

Katsande tests COVID-19 positive

14 hrs ago | 658 Views

Economy resuscitation is everyone's responsibility

14 hrs ago | 67 Views

Dar war to lift lockdown mood

14 hrs ago | 328 Views

ZimPF demands share of govt funds from MDC-T

14 hrs ago | 842 Views

Zimbabwe records 34 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

14 hrs ago | 659 Views

Zimbabwe, SA curfews blamed for border log jams

14 hrs ago | 203 Views

Thousands of Zimbabweans cleared into SA

14 hrs ago | 1038 Views

70% of Govt staff working from home

14 hrs ago | 372 Views

Job hunters defy Covid-19 regulations

14 hrs ago | 253 Views

Mnangagwa urges lockdown compliance

14 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zacc surpasses targets?

14 hrs ago | 142 Views

Reinstated Air Zimbabwe workers sent on forced unpaid leave

14 hrs ago | 258 Views

Unions ditching dialogue over US$ pegged wages

14 hrs ago | 666 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days