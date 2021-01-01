Latest News Editor's Choice


Massacre in Dar

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Simba FC 4 - 1  FC Platinum
Simba FC today beat PSL Champions FC Platinum 4 - 0 at a match played at Mkapa Stadium in Dar Es Salam in Tanzania this afternoon.
The game was marred with controversy after reports of Simba FC using fake COVID-19 tests results presented to FC Platinum 2 and a half hours before the match circulated on social media.

In what will surely further tarnish African football, five key FC Platinum players were been ruled out of Wednesday's Caf Champions League match against Simba SC in Tanzania after allegedly testing positive for Covid-19.

Over and above the five players, three officials, including two members of the technical bench, are also alleged to be carrying the virus.

"Yes it's true, five players are alleged to be Covid-19 positive plus three other officials. We are still surprised as why and how the team results came via our opponents instead of the Caf medical team," said FC Platinum spokesperson Chido Chizondo.

What makes the whole drama stink is the timing of the release of the results, two hours before kick-off when coach Norman Mapeza had already settled for his final starting 11.

FC Platinum have since formally informed Caf that they are playing the match under protest, regardless of the outcome of the contest.

When Simba SC came to Zimbabwe for the first-leg two weeks ago, their results were never sent to FC Platinum officials, but they got them straight from the Covid test centre.

Source - online

