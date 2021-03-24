Mupfumi sues Zanu-PF members for US$200 000

Sports / Local

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF Central Committee member Esau Mupfumi is suing three party members for more than US$200 000 for allegedly humiliating him during a party meeting in Mutare and sending malicious messages on their WhatsApp group platform.Mupfumi, through his lawyers Dube-Tachiona and Tsvangirai Legal Practitioners, filed three separate summonses at the Bulawayo High Court citing Zanu-PF national youth league treasurer Cdes Gertrude Mutandi, Pamela Razemba and Taurai Anesu Mvokwe as defendants.The Mutare-based former Dangamvura-Chikanga legislator is demanding a total of US$220 000 from the three defendants in defamation damages: US$100 000 from Mvokwe, US$70 000 from Mutandi and US$50 000 from Razemba. Mupfumi is accusing Mvokwe of sending malicious and false messages on the Zanu-PF Ward 9 (Mutare) WhatsApp group defaming him. The message was allegedly sent on February 17 this year.In the message, Mvokwe allegedly said Mupfumi was treating the people of Mutare like his kids and was dividing people using money. Mvokwe also allegedly said Mupfumi was a G40 member, "a mongrel" and was playing dirty politics."The message by the defendant (Mvokwe) is malicious, wrongful and defamatory of me. The statements were made with the intention to defame me and to injure my reputation as a respectable member of the Central Committee of Zanu-PF in Mutare," he said."The statement was understood by the group members and was intended to portray me as a corrupt and violent person who causes chaos and despondency in the party. I am a Central Committee member of Zanu-PF with a good standing and therefore such utterances injured my name and reputation."Mupfumi said the statements by Mvokwe were false and hurtful and diminished his dignity. He wants Mr Mvokwe to pay US$100 000 in defamation damages. Mupfumi is demanding US$70 000 from Mutandi and US$50 000 from Razemba whom he accuse of humiliating him while he was addressing party members at Mutare Queens Hall on March 7."The defendants shouted and uttered false and malicious statements. They also banged the table while shouting at me before they stormed out of the meeting," he said.Mupfumi said Cdes Mutandi and Razemba together with their colleagues, hurled insults at him during the meeting, which was attended by the Zanu-PF Mutare district leadership and other Central Committee members."The statement was understood by the members who were present in the meeting as portraying me as a dishonest and disreputable person. As a result of the defamation, my image was tarnished and I suffered damages in the sum of US$120 000," he said.Mupfumi said despite demand, the defendants have failed, neglected and refused to pay the monies. The three defendants have filed notices of appearance to defend the summonses.