Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Local

Chicken products prices to soar

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
PRICES of chicken products are set to spike in the coming month, as the government is yet to renew a piece of legislation that suspended import duty on fertilised poultry eggs for hatching.

Statutory Instrument 245 of 2020 instituted in October suspended duty on fertilised poultry eggs for hatching imported by approved poultry breeders.

"Duty is wholly suspended on fertilised poultry eggs for hatching of tariff code 0407.11.00 imported by approved poultry breeders, with effect from October 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 (for a period of six months), in the quantities listed ," the SI reads.

The suspension of duty ends at the end of this month and the government has not announced an intention to extend the reprieve.

Some companies that benefitted from the suspension include Irvines, Huku Chicks, Sondelani Ranching, Kudu Creek Farm, Supachick, Zim Avian, Doctors Henn Investments and Chinyika Day Old Chicks.

Each company was given a ring-fenced quota.

Should the government not extend the lenience, poultry products are expected to attract a 40% duty starting April 1, raising fears that prices of chicken, the most commonly accessed source of protein by most Zimbabweans, could rise to levels the poor majority cannot afford.

This comes as the cost of procuring raw materials for manufacturing stockfeed rocketed by 886% in 2020 after maize prices rose threefold during the same period.

According to the Stockfeed Manufacturers Association (SMA), poultry feeds continued to dominate the stockfeed industry, accounting for 68% of all feeds produced by weight and 75% by monetary value in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Production averaged 37 328mt per month, while the production of broiler and layer feeds were 33% and 22% higher than the fourth quarter of 2019, respectively.

However, poultry concentrates were 23% lower than the fourth quarter of 2019.

Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Oil barons take Zera boss to task

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Sables to end World Cup wait

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe Rugby United

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Natpharm reverses tender nullification

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Mpilo gets state-of-the-art gadgets

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Government tightens security over Easter

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Mupfumi sues Zanu-PF members for US$200 000

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Bunjira slammed for spreading 'falsehoods'

9 mins ago | 11 Views

Commuters beg for return of private transport operators

9 mins ago | 7 Views

Zanu-PF has nothing to do with recalls

10 mins ago | 12 Views

Loga chooses Perfect match

10 mins ago | 17 Views

Biti bitten by that which he went hunting for

11 mins ago | 28 Views

MDC devises new ways of milking Harare

11 mins ago | 15 Views

Man butchers wife over soft drink

12 mins ago | 23 Views

7 Prince Edward High School pupils test positive for Covid-19

13 mins ago | 15 Views

Woman weeps in court

14 mins ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa's govt partners EU to build 24 new hospitals

15 mins ago | 14 Views

Warriors qualify for AFCON finals

15 mins ago | 25 Views

Don't put Zanu-PF into your pocket, says Mnangagwa

15 mins ago | 22 Views

Cracks emerge in Zapu

16 mins ago | 13 Views

Zanu-PF MP refuses to use English in Parliament, sticks to isiNdebele

13 hrs ago | 3055 Views

Chamisa's MDC criticises Mudenda 'bias' in Parliament

13 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Matebeles are not Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 3093 Views

Chamisa's' MDC implodes, Thanks to Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 1900 Views

4 die in Harare car collision

14 hrs ago | 2515 Views

Chamisa ditched by Alliance MP

14 hrs ago | 3813 Views

Fresh disorder rocks Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 1983 Views

Kabila's general flees to Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 3854 Views

Gwanda boy takes over as Delta Corporation's CEO

14 hrs ago | 1607 Views

Bread price up

14 hrs ago | 907 Views

Warriors never travelled by road from Gaborone to Francistown

14 hrs ago | 430 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri denied bail

14 hrs ago | 346 Views

Zimbabwe Republic Police senior officer up for firearms smuggling

16 hrs ago | 890 Views

'Zim recorded 90% decline in visitors last year,' says Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 558 Views

Zimbabwe's monthly CPI sheds 1.19%

19 hrs ago | 544 Views

Mohadi is not the last, You can be the next to be hacked

20 hrs ago | 2344 Views

China slams US' terrible human rights record

20 hrs ago | 1137 Views

America angry that their blue-eyed boy has been recalled by his own party

21 hrs ago | 2598 Views

'Zimbabwe elections are a waste of time and money' - many agree but for totally different reasons

21 hrs ago | 704 Views

'Mwonzora will not oppose Zanu-PF for the sake of opposition'

24 hrs ago | 2766 Views

Biti and his colleagues are no longer MPs, says Madhuku

24 hrs ago | 5550 Views

Tariffs commission probes schools over monopolised uniform supplies

24 hrs ago | 793 Views

Mwonzora tells Mnangagwa to depoliticise Covid-19 activities

24 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Mnangagwa's' top ally arrested in DRC

24 hrs ago | 3349 Views

Vaccine certificate will soon be a passport, says Chiwenga

24 hrs ago | 4023 Views

Houses encroaching into Joshua Nkomo Airport

24 hrs ago | 1625 Views

ZRP red flags spike in cop attacks

24 hrs ago | 967 Views

I don't even know the person who recalled me, says Pumula MP

24 hrs ago | 1464 Views

Zinara told to hand over vehicle licensing to councils

24 hrs ago | 1451 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days