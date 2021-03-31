Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Local

Warriors face fair Qatar World Cup fixtures, says Karuru

by Staff reporter
33 secs ago | Views
WARRIORS midfielder Ovidy Karuru reckons Zimbabwe's 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifying fixture schedule is kind to them and thus believes the team stands a good chance of qualifying to the finals for the first time.

The Zdravko Logarusic coached side, which is in Group G together with Ghana, South Africa and Ethiopia, will play its opening and closing matches of the campaign at home.

The Warriors' vice-captain said while all the matches would be crucial, a good start would be vital in the team's quest to progress to the third and final rounds of the quali-fiers.

"A good start is always important because it gives us a good foundation on which to build our campaign going forward," Karuru said.

"World Cup qualifiers are tough and only the best team will progress. That means we will need to win almost all the matches in the group to go through. Winning the first match will obviously give us confidence. I'm happy that we are going to start at home.

"There is also a possibility of these qualifiers going to the last round (of matches) so it will be good for us to play the decisive round at home."

Zimbabwe will begin its World Cup campaign at home against neighbours South Africa between June 5-8, before travelling to Ethiopia the following week. The qualifiers resume in September with back-to-back clashes against Ghana in the first week of that month.

The Warriors will then travel to South Africa between October 10 and 12 and wrap up their campaign with a home match against Ethiopia the following week.

The top team in the group will progress to the final qualifying round, where they join nine other group winners from the continent to play home and away over two legs. The five winners will represent Africa at the World Cup finals in Qatar next year.

"It's a tough group, but like I said, we just have to believe in ourselves and do our best. I know God is going to handle the rest. Everyone who will get a chance to represent the country is praying and hoping that we progress to the next round," Karuru added.

The Warriors have never qualified for the World Cup finals, but Karuru says it's now time for the country to make history.

"There is always a first time for everything," he said.

"There was a time where we were failing to qualify for Af-con finals, but we eventually did. In life, never say never. We will do our best and see what God has planned for us."

He added: "We just need to work as a team and put the country first and play as a unit. We need to support whoever the coach has chosen and together we will win."

The Black Leopards attacker is one of the senior players in the Warriors squad reaching the twilight of their careers. He knows that these qualifiers are probably his last attempt for a shot at qualifying for the World Cup finals. He, however, reckons that it's the Young Turks in the squad that hold the keys to the team's qualification.

"Football fans need to support the young ones because that is the only way that they can get confidence. For us the seniors, inasmuch as we try our level best, we know our days with the national team are numbered," Karuru said.

"We have big games coming up and some players will naturally have bad games, so it will be important not to criticise the younger players, but to sup-port them because they are the future.

"For people like myself, Knowledge Musona, Onismor Bhasera, Teenage Hadebe, Kuda Mahachi, Marvelous Nakamba, Tino Kadewere and other senior players, we can handle whatever is brought to us because we have been there."

Karuru is hopeful that by the time the qualifiers start, football fans would have been allowed back into stadiums.

"We obviously need them. Without them, some players won't fight harder than they should. Supporters always give us that extra push. As players, we always thrive when they (fans) are around."


Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa must engage Chamisa for God's sake

11 mins ago | 20 Views

Obert Gutu shortlisted for NPRC interviews

12 mins ago | 14 Views

Councils told to address sewer bursts

15 mins ago | 8 Views

'Zimbabwe to manufacture vehicle plates locally'

16 mins ago | 18 Views

40 000 Zimbabwean children face starvation, claims Unicef

17 mins ago | 9 Views

Harare City Council director fired

19 mins ago | 29 Views

Rights 'defenders' press for PWDs social inclusion

20 mins ago | 8 Views

Bulawayo man loses car to thieves

21 mins ago | 26 Views

Dr Chiwenga to officially launch Leather Sector Strategy

21 mins ago | 16 Views

Woman 'strangles' stepson to death

21 mins ago | 14 Views

2 die in accident

22 mins ago | 21 Views

IOM rescues cross-border traders

22 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwean swimmers in SA for trials

22 mins ago | 6 Views

Fuel price increased again in Zimbabwe

24 mins ago | 23 Views

Smelly Dube granted bail

24 mins ago | 11 Views

Police outrider buried

24 mins ago | 22 Views

ZEC guided by health protocols

25 mins ago | 8 Views

Used car import rules clarified

26 mins ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwean female pilot graduates

33 mins ago | 48 Views

Mozambique insurgency a wake up call for SADC

11 hrs ago | 964 Views

No deposit bonus codes you can employ after sign up to the casino site

12 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe, South Africa rush to contain potential Covid-19 surge

12 hrs ago | 1314 Views

Thandie Newton reverts to original spelling of first name, Thandiwe

13 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Were MDC human rights violated in 2008?

13 hrs ago | 388 Views

Chamisa, MDC Alliance's 'defining moment'

14 hrs ago | 2174 Views

Local Govt to align laws with Constitution

14 hrs ago | 371 Views

Man stabbed over US$1 debt

14 hrs ago | 488 Views

'Zanu-PF can't wait for 2023'

14 hrs ago | 738 Views

Chamisa, central govt blamed for local authorities rot

14 hrs ago | 364 Views

Harare proposes road levy

14 hrs ago | 711 Views

Govt cuts royalties for gold miners

14 hrs ago | 493 Views

Juveniles languish in remand prison

14 hrs ago | 388 Views

Police declare war on vaccination cards dealers

14 hrs ago | 311 Views

Police deny Mliswa's discrimination claims

14 hrs ago | 289 Views

Zera opens fuel import licence applications

14 hrs ago | 243 Views

147,000 kombi workers lose jobs

14 hrs ago | 439 Views

Chiyangwa could bounce back at Zifa

14 hrs ago | 652 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son announces his presidential aspirations

17 hrs ago | 3009 Views

How much tax casinos pay - The highest and lowest taxes around the world

20 hrs ago | 203 Views

'Independence Day' a continual reminder of how Zimbabweans are still in painful bondage

20 hrs ago | 362 Views

Angry Matabeles to descend upon the Zimbabwe Embassy in South Africa

20 hrs ago | 1876 Views

Is there light at the end of the tunnel? the future of the youth at stake

20 hrs ago | 177 Views

'Imposing sanctions on Zanu PF is no solution' - rubbish, punishment is one of tripod tenet on which rule of law stand

21 hrs ago | 396 Views

Funeral at 'killer's' house

23 hrs ago | 3227 Views

Zimbabwe on course to rejoin Commonwealth?

23 hrs ago | 1086 Views

'Zanu-PF commandeered touts, makorokoza to pose as MDC Alliance defectors'

23 hrs ago | 882 Views

Gwanda commercialises amacimbi harvesting

23 hrs ago | 860 Views

Mnangagwa's minister joins Bosso

23 hrs ago | 1620 Views

7 die after AstraZeneca jab

23 hrs ago | 3253 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days