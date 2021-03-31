Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Local

Mthwakazi to stage massive demo outside Zimbabwe Embassy in Pretoria

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MTHWAKAZI Republic Party (MRP) is planning to stage a demonstration outside the Zimbabwe Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa over what it describes as "untold" injustices perpetrated by the Zanu-PF led government against the people of Matabeleland and Midlands provinces.

The pro-Matabeleland opposition has already invited other stakeholders in the neighbouring country to participate in the demonstrations.
poster

"The Mthwakazi Republic Party of Zimbabwe would like to invite all media houses to public demonstrations that will be held at the Pretoria Zimbabwe Embassy on the 8th of April.

"The demonstrations are about untold injustices of the present and past committed by the Zimbabwean government against the people of Matabeleland and the Midlands.

"Human rights, freedoms of expression and a cry for justice are critically suppressed by the government.

"This has led to our people languishing at abject disadvantages while living in fear and away in foreign hands through deliberate displacement," read in part, an invitation dated 4 April.

The party said the South African police have already cleared the demonstration.

The opposition is up in arms with government for failure to revisit and probably prosecute perpetrators of the early 1980s Gukurahundi massacres in which an estimated 20 000 mostly ethnic Ndebeles died in the hands of the military.

Mthwakazi is also unhappy with the current Zimbabwe administration for what it has been the marginalisation of Matabeleland in terms of infrastructural development and jobs.

Activists last month stormed Bulawayo Central police station demanding a stop in the alleged harassment of party leader Mqondisi Moyo by the state.

Nine (MRP) activists are currently languishing at remand Khami prison where they are waiting trial for public violence charges.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa wife convoy biker's death linked to juju

2 hrs ago | 593 Views

Mawere reports SMM administrator to ZACC

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zimbabwe tennis star Benjamin Lock triumphs in Tunisia

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

So how is it possible that someone considered too old to run a school class, can be entrusted with running an entire country?

3 hrs ago | 646 Views

Why are so many Countries Legalizing Cannabis?

4 hrs ago | 597 Views

Sibangilizwe Nkomo's interview was a disaster in the making

5 hrs ago | 1941 Views

Chamisa advised against election boycott

6 hrs ago | 2455 Views

Join Zanu-PF or face eviction, ex-councillor tells villagers

6 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Govt, civil servants face-off

6 hrs ago | 1602 Views

Activists plot demo at Harare Magistrates Courts

6 hrs ago | 782 Views

Justice Ndewere hearing resumes

6 hrs ago | 495 Views

Man commits suicide at in-laws' homestead

6 hrs ago | 1373 Views

'Zimbabwe, Africa ill-prepared for COVID-19 3rd wave'

6 hrs ago | 399 Views

40% rural folk relies on unsafe water: Report

6 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zanu-PF MP loses gold ore to workers

6 hrs ago | 620 Views

Warriors face fair Qatar World Cup fixtures, says Karuru

6 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Mnangagwa must engage Chamisa for God's sake

6 hrs ago | 753 Views

Obert Gutu shortlisted for NPRC interviews

6 hrs ago | 842 Views

Councils told to address sewer bursts

6 hrs ago | 121 Views

'Zimbabwe to manufacture vehicle plates locally'

6 hrs ago | 655 Views

40 000 Zimbabwean children face starvation, claims Unicef

6 hrs ago | 138 Views

Harare City Council director fired

6 hrs ago | 834 Views

Rights 'defenders' press for PWDs social inclusion

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Bulawayo man loses car to thieves

6 hrs ago | 842 Views

Dr Chiwenga to officially launch Leather Sector Strategy

6 hrs ago | 434 Views

Woman 'strangles' stepson to death

6 hrs ago | 953 Views

2 die in accident

6 hrs ago | 674 Views

IOM rescues cross-border traders

6 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zimbabwean swimmers in SA for trials

6 hrs ago | 101 Views

Fuel price increased again in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 707 Views

Smelly Dube granted bail

7 hrs ago | 413 Views

Police outrider buried

7 hrs ago | 513 Views

ZEC guided by health protocols

7 hrs ago | 126 Views

Used car import rules clarified

7 hrs ago | 783 Views

Zimbabwean female pilot graduates

7 hrs ago | 902 Views

Mozambique insurgency a wake up call for SADC

17 hrs ago | 1298 Views

No deposit bonus codes you can employ after sign up to the casino site

18 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe, South Africa rush to contain potential Covid-19 surge

18 hrs ago | 1575 Views

Thandie Newton reverts to original spelling of first name, Thandiwe

19 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Were MDC human rights violated in 2008?

19 hrs ago | 496 Views

Chamisa, MDC Alliance's 'defining moment'

20 hrs ago | 2600 Views

Local Govt to align laws with Constitution

20 hrs ago | 409 Views

Man stabbed over US$1 debt

20 hrs ago | 573 Views

'Zanu-PF can't wait for 2023'

20 hrs ago | 981 Views

Chamisa, central govt blamed for local authorities rot

20 hrs ago | 428 Views

Harare proposes road levy

20 hrs ago | 897 Views

Govt cuts royalties for gold miners

20 hrs ago | 590 Views

Juveniles languish in remand prison

20 hrs ago | 519 Views

Police declare war on vaccination cards dealers

20 hrs ago | 400 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days