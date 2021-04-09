Caps United make new signing

Sports / Local

by Staff reporter

AFTER losing Wallace Magalane to FC Platinum, Caps United have pinned down rookie goalkeeper Spencer Ngwerume.Magalane returned to FC Platinum early this year following the reappointment of Norman Mapeza as the reigning champions coach. He had left the platinum miners to join Caps, but left the Green Machine before even representing them in a competitive match.Ngwerume, a former FC Platinum goalminder joins the club as a free agent as Magalane's direct replacement. His manager Kuda Garufu confirmed that the player penned a three-year contract with the Harare football giants."The goalkeeper (Ngwerume) was groomed at FC Platinum. He started playing for juniors up until he was elevated to the senior team, but because of age, he couldn't get a first choice position."They wanted him to develop in their setup. He was under Mapeza's mentorship, who always believed in his potential."Following the reshuffling of the technical team (led by Pieter de Jongh), we decided not to renew the contract with FC Platinum as the club had brought in other goalkeepers which made his chances of playing regularly being slim.""After FC Platinum, we then signed with ZPC Munyati on a one-year contract because the player was scheduled to undergo an assessment with a South African top-flight club based in Limpopo."He then travelled to SA last year for trials which he impressed. The team was ready to give us a three-year contract, but the processing of his work permit was delayed because his passport application took long and the team couldn't wait longer."I am glad that he has finally joined Caps. His age and ability will work to his advantage," Garufu said.With football return on the cards, Ngwerume will battle it out for the first team jersey with former Dynamos keeper Tonderai Mateyaunga and ex-Ngezi Platinum goalminder Tatenda Munditi.