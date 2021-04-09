Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Local

Caps United make new signing

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
AFTER losing Wallace Magalane to FC Platinum, Caps United have pinned down rookie goalkeeper Spencer Ngwerume.

Magalane returned to FC Platinum early this year following the reappointment of Norman Mapeza as the reigning champions coach. He had left the platinum miners to join Caps, but left the Green Machine before even representing them in a competitive match.

Ngwerume, a former FC Platinum goalminder joins the club as a free agent as Magalane's direct replacement. His manager Kuda Garufu confirmed that the player penned a three-year contract with the Harare football giants.

"The goalkeeper (Ngwerume) was groomed at FC Platinum. He started playing for juniors up until he was elevated to the senior team, but because of age, he couldn't get a first choice position.

"They wanted him to develop in their setup. He was under Mapeza's mentorship, who always believed in his potential.

"Following the reshuffling of the technical team (led by Pieter de Jongh), we decided not to renew the contract with FC Platinum as the club had brought in other goalkeepers which made his chances of playing regularly being slim."

"After FC Platinum, we then signed with ZPC Munyati on a one-year contract because the player was scheduled to undergo an assessment with a South African top-flight club based in Limpopo.

"He then travelled to SA last year for trials which he impressed. The team was ready to give us a three-year contract, but the processing of his work permit was delayed because his passport application took long and the team couldn't wait longer.

"I am glad that he has finally joined Caps. His age and ability will work to his advantage," Garufu said.

With football return on the cards, Ngwerume will battle it out for the first team jersey with former Dynamos keeper Tonderai Mateyaunga and ex-Ngezi Platinum goalminder Tatenda Munditi.


Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa, Chamisa in fresh legal fight

3 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Zanu-PF gears for by-elections

3 hrs ago | 446 Views

'No free jab for foreigners in Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

Police outrider's death: Family wants answers

3 hrs ago | 585 Views

Police intercept 400 bales of used clothes

3 hrs ago | 399 Views

MDC Senator says striking teachers must resign

3 hrs ago | 725 Views

Zanu-PF escalates women's bakeries projects in Mangwe

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

NetOne seeks Zimdollar fuel to power boosters

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zapu executive in double-dipping storm

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

British citizen bashed by police in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 641 Views

Bulawayo rolls out COVID-19 vaccination awareness campaign

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Murowa running out of diamonds

3 hrs ago | 284 Views

BCC fails to explain prolonged water shortages

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

PSL needs SuperSport as its broadcast partner

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Residents must resist road levy

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Poet donates COVID-19 PPE, stationery to Bulawayo school

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

The problem was not Mugabe, but Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Musona dreams big

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Billiat scores crucial goal as Chiefs book CL quarter-final spot

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Minister guarantees showbiz return

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe Constitution littered with loopholes

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

BAT rated best ZSE counter

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

'Security officers leading most armed robberies in Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 525 Views

100% payout hike, grocery vouchers for pensioners

3 hrs ago | 405 Views

Fast-food outlets urged to preserve environment

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Police 'harass' mourners to block Chamisa from attending funeral

3 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Fake stamps syndicate man fined $100,000

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Mpilo to resume radiation therapy for cancer, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwean vehicle maker partners US-based company

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Cain Mathema agrees with Mthwakazi

3 hrs ago | 496 Views

Govt to 'demolish, repave' Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Dairibord-Dendairy merger talks still on

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Woman loses US$90 000 to lover

3 hrs ago | 528 Views

Govt to plug cheating by mobile operators

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

143 arrested as cops smash drug dealers' bases

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

We're coming for you: Mnangagwa warns financial sector sharks

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Machete gang tortures top Zanu-PF official's wife

3 hrs ago | 270 Views

Passion Java and Phillip Chiyangwa venture on the cards

16 hrs ago | 2081 Views

Chiwenga commissions NetOne Base Station

18 hrs ago | 998 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days