Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Local

Musona dreams big

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
WARRIORS captain Knowledge Musona is targeting qualification to at least the third round of the Fifa World Cup qualifying phase.

Zimbabwe are placed in Group G of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers together with Ghana, South Africa and Ethiopia.

The qualification campaign begins in June with the Warriors scheduled to play the opening and closing matches of the group at home.

Musona said the team has enough arsenal to win all group matches and advance.

Anything short of progression to the next stage, according to Musona, would be considered a failure for a team widely regarded as the best to be produced in the country.

"We have a team full of quality, so we can only stop ourselves," Musona said.

"We have proved that we can match any team any day. Qualification to the next stage is possible, but we need to take each game as it comes," he said.

The fixtures list is kind to Zimbabwe.

"The fixtures are fair. It is good to start and finish at home because if you do well in the first game and collect three points, it gives you confidence going to the next games. Also, if we need to play a decider to fight for the first spot it will be good and a big advantage because it will be a home game," the Belgium-based striker said.

Zimbabwe will begin their World Cup campaign at home to neighbours South Africa between June 5 and 8, before travelling to Ethiopia the following week.

The qualifiers resume in September with back-to-back clashes against Ghana in the first week of that month.

The Warriors will then travel to South Africa between October 10 and 12 and wrap up their campaign with a home match against Ethiopia the following week.

The top team in the group will progress to the final qualifying round where they join nine other group winners from the continent to play home-and-away over two legs in November.

The five winners will represent Africa at the World Cup finals in Qatar next year.

The Zdravko Logarušiccoached side advanced to the second round of the qualifiers after a nerve-wrecking 3-2 aggregate win over Somalia in the first round two years ago.

Zimbabwe will use the World Cup qualifiers as preparations for next year's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals.

They are hoping to progress to the group stages of the Afcon finals for the first time in their history. Musona has led the team to two consecutive finals, a feat previously achieved by the great Peter Ndlovu.

Next year's Afcon finals set for Cameroon in January will be the third straight time Musona will be featuring at the tournament, also another huge feather in his cap.

He has often blamed their poor performance at the finals on inadequate preparations.

"Every team's success starts with good preparations, so there are no two ways about it. If you have good preparations, results will come easy on the field of play," Musona said.

Warriors' participation at the Afcon finals has often been chaotic due to the players' disputes against Zifa over appearance fees and bonuses.

But Zifa president Felton Kamambo has promised that it will not happen again.

He said the association was already in the process of drafting contracts for the players which will stipulate what each of them will earn.

Kamambo said the document will be finalised before September this year.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa, Chamisa in fresh legal fight

3 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Zanu-PF gears for by-elections

3 hrs ago | 446 Views

'No free jab for foreigners in Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

Police outrider's death: Family wants answers

3 hrs ago | 585 Views

Police intercept 400 bales of used clothes

3 hrs ago | 399 Views

MDC Senator says striking teachers must resign

3 hrs ago | 724 Views

Zanu-PF escalates women's bakeries projects in Mangwe

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

NetOne seeks Zimdollar fuel to power boosters

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zapu executive in double-dipping storm

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

British citizen bashed by police in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 641 Views

Bulawayo rolls out COVID-19 vaccination awareness campaign

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Murowa running out of diamonds

3 hrs ago | 284 Views

BCC fails to explain prolonged water shortages

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

PSL needs SuperSport as its broadcast partner

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Residents must resist road levy

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Poet donates COVID-19 PPE, stationery to Bulawayo school

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

The problem was not Mugabe, but Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Caps United make new signing

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Billiat scores crucial goal as Chiefs book CL quarter-final spot

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Minister guarantees showbiz return

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe Constitution littered with loopholes

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

BAT rated best ZSE counter

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

'Security officers leading most armed robberies in Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 525 Views

100% payout hike, grocery vouchers for pensioners

3 hrs ago | 405 Views

Fast-food outlets urged to preserve environment

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Police 'harass' mourners to block Chamisa from attending funeral

3 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Fake stamps syndicate man fined $100,000

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Mpilo to resume radiation therapy for cancer, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwean vehicle maker partners US-based company

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Cain Mathema agrees with Mthwakazi

3 hrs ago | 496 Views

Govt to 'demolish, repave' Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Dairibord-Dendairy merger talks still on

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Woman loses US$90 000 to lover

3 hrs ago | 528 Views

Govt to plug cheating by mobile operators

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

143 arrested as cops smash drug dealers' bases

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

We're coming for you: Mnangagwa warns financial sector sharks

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Machete gang tortures top Zanu-PF official's wife

3 hrs ago | 270 Views

Passion Java and Phillip Chiyangwa venture on the cards

16 hrs ago | 2081 Views

Chiwenga commissions NetOne Base Station

18 hrs ago | 998 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days