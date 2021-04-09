Fake soldiers on the prowl, says ZNA

Sports / Local

by Staff reporter

ARMED criminals masquerading as soldiers and police officers are on the prowl across the country where they are carrying out well-co-ordinated armed robberies.In a statement yesterday, Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Alphios Makotore said the criminals brandished "search warrants" purported to bear the signature of the Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, General Philip Valerio Sibanda."The Zimbabwe National Army would like to alert members of the public that a gang of armed robbers is on the prowl in Mashonaland West province," Makotore said."The robbers are using the names of the ZNA and ZRP [Zimbabwe Republic Police] to dupe unsuspecting victims of their valuable property. They gain access into private premises upon production of fake search warrants."He added: "The fake warrants are purportedly signed by the Commander Defence Forces claiming the bearer has authority to search premises or individuals and seize any articles which may lead to acts of terrorism."Unsuspecting members of the public have resultantly been robbed and there have been a number of reports of such robberies through the use of such fake search warrants in Chegutu, Kadoma, Chinhoyi, Christon Bank and Mazowe."