Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Local

Fake soldiers on the prowl, says ZNA

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ARMED criminals masquerading as soldiers and police officers are on the prowl across the country where they are carrying out well-co-ordinated armed robberies.

In a statement yesterday, Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Alphios Makotore said the criminals brandished "search warrants" purported to bear the signature of the Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, General Philip Valerio Sibanda.

"The Zimbabwe National Army would like to alert members of the public that a gang of armed robbers is on the prowl in Mashonaland West province," Makotore said.

"The robbers are using the names of the ZNA and ZRP [Zimbabwe Republic Police] to dupe unsuspecting victims of their valuable property. They gain access into private premises upon production of fake search warrants."

He added: "The fake warrants are purportedly signed by the Commander Defence Forces claiming the bearer has authority to search premises or individuals and seize any articles which may lead to acts of terrorism.

"Unsuspecting members of the public have resultantly been robbed and there have been a number of reports of such robberies through the use of such fake search warrants in Chegutu, Kadoma, Chinhoyi, Christon Bank and Mazowe."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Marginalisation, tribalism - The emergence of Mthwakazi Republic Party

1 hr ago | 67 Views

'I sneeze Zapu, I eat Zapu,' says Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo's son

1 hr ago | 210 Views

Mnangagwa moves to douse Chilonga flames

1 hr ago | 341 Views

Mnangagwa's govt resurrects youth militia

1 hr ago | 179 Views

MDC councillors left out of govt functions

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Farmer demands US$ rentals from rural teachers

1 hr ago | 145 Views

5kg gold ore lands Bindura teen in jail

1 hr ago | 137 Views

'Ndewere was barred from work after suspension'

1 hr ago | 196 Views

COVID-19 infections in schools under control, says Govt

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Police blitz nets 9 000 illegal miners

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Police in soup over fatal shooting

1 hr ago | 279 Views

Bulawayo water reticulation system set for overhaul

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Stakes high ahead of Zimbabwe, SA clash

1 hr ago | 172 Views

Residents fume as mayor relocates

1 hr ago | 242 Views

Is possession of a passport a privilege or basic right?

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Victoria Falls housing backlog hits15 000

1 hr ago | 39 Views

13 000 border jumpers, smugglers nabbed at Beitbridge

1 hr ago | 99 Views

News vendor killer arrested

1 hr ago | 283 Views

NSSA targets US$60 equivalent monthly pension payouts

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Ministry requires 40 000 more teachers

1 hr ago | 128 Views

75 year old man kills girlfriend

1 hr ago | 174 Views

Arrest warrant issued for 'unlicensed' medical doctor

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Bosso get boost in time for Uhuru Cup

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Malawian border jumpers deported

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Lawyer's bid to close down digital banking platforms flops

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

NSSA clinic for pensioners

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Be wary of bogus soldiers, says ZNA

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

MDC Alliance wounds self-inflicted, says analysts

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa okays amnesty request

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

No independence exeat for boarders

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Public Warning from EcoCash Against Fraud

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

5kg gold ore lands teenager in jail

2 hrs ago | 490 Views

South Africa suspends rollout of J&J vaccine

9 hrs ago | 903 Views

Mnangagwa's govt approves return of 'green bombers'

13 hrs ago | 2806 Views

'It is sink or swim time for the MDC'

14 hrs ago | 1829 Views

Pan-African Parliament pushes for Zimbabwe sanctions removal

14 hrs ago | 347 Views

Government told to fund testing of learners

14 hrs ago | 392 Views

Rape clinic launches 72-hour campaign

14 hrs ago | 192 Views

Council told to build flats to save land

14 hrs ago | 528 Views

BCC to purchase water pumps directly

14 hrs ago | 364 Views

9 more radios set to be licensed

14 hrs ago | 244 Views

BCC revenue collection in disarray

14 hrs ago | 107 Views

Tobaiwa Mudede in fresh arm Wrangle

14 hrs ago | 1067 Views

2 Bulawayo men up for robbery

14 hrs ago | 316 Views

Covid-19 slows down Batoka Gorge project

14 hrs ago | 180 Views

Muduhwa back at Bosso

14 hrs ago | 154 Views

Man jailed for indulging in sex with minor

14 hrs ago | 641 Views

4 more people succumb to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 460 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days